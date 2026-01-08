‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU’ Stars Maura Tierney, Peter Scanavino & More Preview Crossover Dynamics

What To Know The two-hour Law & Order and SVU crossover event airs January 8 on NBC, featuring a high-stakes investigation that puts both squads in danger.

Maura Tierney, Tony Goldwyn, Peter Scanavino, and Kevin Kane tell TV Insider what to expect from the team-ups.

Everyone’s saying the two-hour Law & Order and SVU crossover, airing on Thursday, January 8, is going to be “explosive.”

The action kicks off on the mothership, at 8/7c, with an injured woman’s disappearance from the hospital leading to a murder investigation. Brady (Maura Tierney) partners with Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) squad on the case, then, as NBC teases, “an explosive discovery puts both squads in danger.” It continues on SVU at 9/8c, with the hunt for a murder suspect, and Bruno (Kevin Kane) must protect his squad while raiding the suspect’s home. Plus, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Price (Hugh Dancy) team up in court after Brady’s interrogation tactics undermine the case.

While talking with TV Insider on the Law & Order carpet to celebrate its 25th season, Tierney told us the event is “epic,” praising director Jean de Segonzac. “He started as a cinematographer, so he’s very visual,” she explained. “We’re all over the city — Staten Island, Brooklyn, everywhere. I think it’s going to be really fun to watch because we’re outside a lot. I don’t always get to go outside as my job is in the precinct, so it’s going to be really visual and fun.”

She called Brady and Benson’s dynamic “different now, which is nice because the first time we were really butting heads last season, and I think the writers this season — they both understand each other more and have more respect for each other. So it’s a little softer, their relationship. I mean, we’re so different, the characters. Plus, we have a blast.”

Then, when it comes to the lawyers, expect “more of a familiarity with Carisi, Price, and Baxter [Tony Goldwyn]” and “a unified version of the order,” said Peter Scanavino. “We’re both extremely good looking,” he joked of himself and Dancy before explaining, “When we get together, it’s great. I feel like the more we’ve done episodes together, we’ve become friendlier just personally, me and Hugh, and then also the characters.”

Added Goldwyn, “We love getting together with the SVU cast. We just have a blast when we get to play it together.”

But, cautioned Kevin Kane, “The story, once it starts picking up, just doesn’t stop for the whole two hours. You’re going to be on the edge of your seat the whole time.”

Law & Order and Law & Order:SVU Crossover, Thursday, January 8, 8/7c, NBC