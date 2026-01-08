‘Chicago Med’ Deleted Scene: Hannah & Archer’s Movie Night, Plus What’s Next? (VIDEO)

What To Know A deleted scene from the Chicago Med midseason premiere shows Hannah and Archer’s movie night.

Showrunner Allen MacDonald teased on the One Chicago Podcast what’s next for the two doctors planning to co-parent as friends.

The Chicago Med midseason premiere left fans with the knowledge that Drs. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dean Archer (Steven Weber) were going to be having a movie night. Well, it turns out, you get to see a glimpse of it!

Following the January 7 episode, Wolf Entertainment shared on social media a deleted scene featuring just that. In it, Hannah has fallen asleep, and Archer watches her. You can check it out below.

Another treat for Med fans is that showrunner Allen MacDonald was the guest on the Thursday, January 8, episode of the One Chicago Podcast, hosted by Brian Luce, to break down the midseason premiere and lightly tease what’s ahead. And for those who are a fan of Hannah and Archer, what he had to say may be good news.

“There’s all kinds of things that I think [fans are] going to be very excited about. The progression of Dr. Hannah’s pregnancy and how that pushes and pulls her relationship with Archer and seeing where that goes,” MacDonald said during the podcast.

That movie night came after Archer confronted Hannah earlier in the episode about something bothering her and her giving him the cold shoulder. He wondered if the baby — they’re planning to just co-parent as friends — is coming between them. “I just want my friend back,” he told her. That was when she admitted to having the same nightmare over and over, with either her dying in the delivery room like her mother or her reliving her own birth and her mom being the one on the table; it’s unclear, she said, but the baby is always a girl and so she was worried what it would do to her if she found out that’s what they’re having.

Near the end of the episode, Archer brought Hannah the envelope that confirmed they are having a girl, encouraging her to face her fears and assuring her history rarely repeats itself. After that, she knew she wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight, leading to the aforementioned movie night.

What are you hoping to see next with Hannah and Archer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC