R-Truth Gets Candid About Future After Shocking Split as Netflix’s ‘WWE Unreal’ Returns

What To Know R-Truth is opening up about that shocking split from WWE that rocked the wrestling world.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider he details the drama that unfolded and his return to WWE.

Plus, he looks ahead to Season 2 of Netflix’s WWE Unreal.

Shockwaves reverberated throughout the wrestling industry on June 1, 2025 when R-Truth sent a tweet out that he’d been released from WWE. This came just a few days after the popular performer headlined Saturday Night’s Main Event against John Cena. Fans and colleagues were outraged at the news that the beloved veteran’s second run of 17 years with the company had apparently ended.

The outcry of support surely helped continue the conversation between R-Truth and WWE. He’d make a surprising return at Money in the Bank on June 7 at the close of the show. What went on through this whirlwind ordeal is among the captivating stories told during Season 2 of WWE Unreal.

The Netflix docuseries returning January 20 follows some of the biggest superstars outside the ring. It’s ultimately a peek into the lives of these larger-than-life figures and the creative process that goes on for shows like Monday nights on Raw. Here R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, opens up about that dramatic WWE separation and reconciliation, and portraying a more personal side of himself.

You’ve been in the business for more than 25 years now. What were your initial thoughts about WWE Unreal?

R-Truth: I know everyone has different takes and different views on it. My thought, like everything else, was like cool. I wasn’t pro Unreal or anti-Unreal. I wasn’t against it or for it. I think it shows how much the business is growing, adapting, and excelling into things we’ve never seen before. That’s a good thing. We have to adapt. It’s about trying new and different things, whether it’s inside or outside the box. I’m just here to play the hand.

Fans are used to seeing you always “on” and entertaining. Through the docuseries, we see more of Ron Killings. How is it for you to sit down for the cameras and be emotional?

I think it was good. Yes, people see the hero in me, but it’s also good to see that I’m human. I’m human just like everybody else. I bleed. I hurt. I cry. I have doubts. I forget who I am. I’m just like each and every person out there. I think a lot of them related that to the R-Truth character too. They could see and sense that. It’s what got them behind me and cheering me because I was that underdog inside of them.

To visually see that outside of the wrestling ring, it will be captivating to people. I don’t mind that. I want to be transparent for people because life is not always going to be up. You’re going to have down times. I think it was a good way to show people it’s okay to cry. It’s okay to feel. A lot of people tell me that seeing me made them feel a certain way. I made them feel a certain way when or because of. They got to see me at one of my most transparent moments, most vulnerable moments in my life. I’m okay with that.

It was shocking when you sent out that tweet you were released last year. This provides context of what went on. Do you feel this sets the record straight of what was storyline, what was authentic and what became storyline?

How is it for me to set the record straight? It doesn’t give me the yay or woo. I’m a happy go lucky guy, dawg. It’s good for them. It’s cool. It’s alright. I have no emotion from it. I’m glad they can be at ease now. I’m glad they can have, I guess, closure. I never looked that deeply into it. One thing I learned from Cena was I go for the now. I go from the point I am at now. A lot of times me going back prevents me from going forward, so I look at what we have here.

In the show you had this conversation with [WWE President] Nick Khan, how was it talking to him at that moment as both sides worked to negotiate your new agreement?

I signed a four-year deal with a three-year option. Again, that’s one of the things with the wrestling business. You’re going to have people that speculate and insinuate and throw things out there, but don’t know the back behind the story and the truth of it. It’s the same as Unreal. People are not going to know the exact truth of it, but you’re still going to have people on the outside going to give their truth, version, or take on it. Nick and myself had talks. I also had talks with Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque]. Everything led me to being back at Money in the Bank. When I came back to Money in the Bank, that was a show of power, a show of humanity, a show of reading the room, listening, appreciation, and gratitude. There are so many things that came out of that moment and led from the phone call with Nick. It was all like a dream to me. It was surreal. I’m going through it, going through it, going through it to where I’m at right now.

How do you look at your career now? When you came back, you cut that raw promo and cut your hair. Do you want to show more of that serious side or are you happy you’re continuing what made you so successful?

I’m there to be a tool, a resource. Not only for the company, but for the younger talent that is there. I want to be that guiding light. I want to be that beacon of light for the company. Almost like the groundskeeper. I’ve always been there. I’m that guy. The guy who you dealt me a hand, and I’m going to play it. Regardless, how you feel, they feel, I’m going to come out a winner. I was born a winner. I play each hand. I don’t criticize or get mad because I love the position I’m in. Out of all those hundreds and millions of people, they wanted that guy who made them feel a certain way. That guy where when they were going through things, I was that guy who could make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t. The guy that when people say he can’t, he showed them he could. They wanted that underdog because they could relate to that. I think people appreciate Ron Killings because he is coming back to take names and kick ass. He is coming back thinking you can’t push me aside. A lot of people appreciate that guy. They wanted that guy who made them feel.

We just came off John Cena’s last match. Someone very close and influential to you. Does it make you think about your own end of career? I say this knowing you’re still in amazing shape in your 50s. I don’t know how you found the fountain of youth and doing these incredible things.

Definitely. Watching Cena’s end game gave me ideas about mine. I want to articulate mine creatively. Again, one of the greatest of all-time to ever do this. I learned a lot from him in the ring and out of it, one hill at a time. A lot of things I’ve said I learned from Cena. I learned from his retirement that I want mine to go. We’re all on a ride. The ride stops at some point. And it was great seeing him have some control and go, “I want to get off right now.” That’s what I want to do. I signed a four-year deal with a three-year option.

The cutting of my hair was symbolizing a new beginning of the beginning. A lot of people thought they knew why I cut my hair. They didn’t know why I cut my hair. Nobody knew, but me. I talked to Hunter. I wanted to cut it way before then. I asked Hunter, “Can I do it now? Can I do it now?” I had the right moment. I had the right eye. I had the world compelled. The world was watching me. Tupac, “All Eyez on Me.” It was the right time to set the pace for a new beginning. By ending one, there is going to be a new one.

Who is on the opposite side of the ring for your last match if you had your way?

The Miz. I have a story with The Miz. I have an outside-the-ring story with The Miz. I have a relatable story with The Miz. The history. I remember when he first came here from The Real World. He is so underrated. The things I could do with him. I will have that with The Miz.

WWE Unreal, January 20, Netflix