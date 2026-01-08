‘Hollywood Squares’: Anthony Anderson Gets Cozy With Glenn Close After Actress Makes Innuendo (VIDEO)

Anthony Anderson is up! Hollywood Squares is back, and things are heating up in the celebrity boxes.

The game show returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, January 7, with Nate Burleson hosting. The first two episodes, starting at 8/7c, star Anthony Anderson, Glenn Close, Whitney Cummings, Pete Holmes, Lil Rel Howery, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, and Ross Mathews.

However, this moment between Anderson and Close doesn’t happen until the second episode on January 14, when the two stars return. The contestant, Marco, from San Diego, California, chose Anderson to try to get three X’s in a row.

“You know? I need Anthony right now,” Marco said. “I need him.”

“They need you, Anthony,” Leslie Jones said.

“I want you,” Glenn Close said from above him. The crowd oooh’d, and Anderson sai,d “Whoa!”

Anderson got up out of his seat and ran up to Close’s square. He straddled her seat and wrapped her in a hug.

“Ohhh!” Close said, returning the hug. The two rocked back and forth, and Anderson kissed her on the cheek. The other celebrities cheered them on.

“Glenn, how are you feeling up there?” Burleson asked.

“I’m feeling warm and cozy up here now,” she laughed.

“Warm and cozy?” Burleson asked. Anderson laughed and clapped his hands. “It’s lit right now,” the host said.

Along with the celebrities above, joining Anderson and Close on the first four episodes are Kat Dennings, Fortune Feimster, Tiffany Haddish, Padma Lakshmi, Joel McHale, RuPaul, Ariana Debose, Arsenio Hall, Jo Koy, Ms. Pat, Zarna Garg, and Jay Mohr.

The game show will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c until March 4, when it is pushed back due to the Survivor premiere. Hollywood Squares will not air on February 24, due to a three-hour Survivor episode. It will continue to air at that time for the rest of the season. Check back for the rest of the cast lineup soon.

Hollywood Squares, Season 2, Wednesdays 8/7c, starting January 7