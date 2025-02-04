If you have a fear of heights, you might want to click away now because the stunt Pete Holmes pulls in this exclusive Hollywood Squares sneak peek is not for the faint of heart.

In the clip, Pete is placed in the top left square of the celeb-filled board (with the rest of the spaces occupied by Marsai Martin, JB Smoove, Justin Long, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy O. Yang, Tiffany Haddish, Mayim Bialik, and Kristen Schaal). For a contestant named Michael, it’s Holmes who’s the biggest VIP of the bunch as he’s currently trying to help him get an answer right.

“Michael, this is our moment. I’m gonna swan dive, we’re going to dirty dance. You’re going to lift me up and spin me around because we’re about to win, baby!” Holmes promises him.

Once host Nate Burleson reveals he is indeed correct, giving Michael the square, Holmes takes the celebration much too far by climbing out of his seat and heading towards the front of the square, apparently intending to make good on his promise to leap down to Michael for that dance.

“Pete, no!” Burleson screams, as Holmes leans from the front of the box. His scream is echoed by a chorus of concern from the other celebs on the board, some of whom stand and wave him down, while others simply hold their heads in disbelief.

“No, Pete, no. Pete, sit down,” Smoove instructs loudly from the same level, finally getting his attention.

“The producers were legit terrified just then,” Holmes says with a laugh upon taking back his seat.

It’s clear from Barrymore’s face, though, that she isn’t super amused by this move. We’ll have to see what the aftermath of this little game-within-the-game when the new episode of Hollywood Squares airs on Wednesday (February 5) night.

Hollywood Squares, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS