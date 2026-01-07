Ozark Law returns with Season 2 on January 7, but sadly, the show will be without one cast member who appeared in the first season in 2025. Phylicia Carason died on August 31, 2024, at the age of 33 and was not alive during production of Ozark Law Season 2.

The A&E series follows the Lake Ozark Police Department and Osage Beach Police Department during the busy summer months in the Ozark region of the United States. While this area is generally peaceful and home to only a few thousand residents, the tourists flock there in summer months, leading to increased law enforcement during that time.

After several years of being a stay-at-home mom, Phylicia joined law enforcement in 2023 as a member of the Osage Beach Police Department. She graduated from from the Law Enforcement Training Institute through the University of Missouri Extension in September of that year.

Phylicia was on the clock when she was killed in the line of duty. Scroll down to learn more about her death and life at the time she died.

How did Phylicia Carson die?

Less than one year after she went on duty for the first time, Phylicia died in a high-speed car chase in Camden County, Missouri. She was pursuing a speeding vehicle that failed to pull over. Phylicia “lost control of her vehicle” and crashed into a tree, according to a local news station.

The suspect in the car chase, Christopher Wehmeyer, crashed after Phylicia and was arrested and charged with aggravating fleeing a traffic stop resulting in death and second-degree felony murder. Nearly a year later, more charges were added, including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to KRCG, Christopher reached speeds of over 100 mph during the chase. A trial date has not been set and Christopher’s attorneys have requested a change of venue for the criminal case against him.

A separate civil lawsuit was settled in November 2025, per KRCG. The Farm Bureau Town & Country Insurance Company of Missouri paid $100,000 in the settlement. The money will go to Phylicia’s husband and children.

Was Phylicia Carson married?

Yes, Phylicia married her husband, Grant Carson, on November 21, 2015. He is a K9 officer in the Ozarks.

Did Phylicia Carson have kids?

Phylicia was a mother to six children. She and Grant shared daughters Teighan, Raye, Emlyn, and Roma, as well as sons Chevy and Rhenner. She was a stay-at-home mother before joining the police force.

With her children, Phylicia loved spending time on her family farm, going deer hunting, and riding dirt bikes, according to her obituary. “When she wasn’t outdoors, she loved doing her girls’ hair or creating index cards with powerful, encouraging messages and scriptures that she would leave around in hopes of making a difference in someone’s life,” the memoriam said.

Ozark Law, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 9/7c, A&E