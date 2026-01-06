Swamp People returns for Season 17 on Wednesday, January 7, but Ashley “Deadeye” Jones will once again be missing from the cast. The alligator hunter announced her departure from the series at the beginning of 2025 after starring on the show for six seasons between 2019 and 2024.

“Well y’all I’m retiring from Swamp People (or fore sure taking a break)!” she wrote on Instagram in January 2025. “I know many of you will be sad to hear this and I can only pray for your continued support.”

Fans of Swamp People have been missing Ashley on the show. Scroll down for an update on why she left and more.

Why did Ashley Jones leave Swamp People?

Ashley’s main reason for leaving the History Channel show was to spend more time with her children. “I’ve gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year,” she explained. “They are also older and involved in a lot that I will not miss for any amount of money.”

Plus, she noted that she’s helping run her husband Chad Jones’ law firm, The Jones Law Firm, PC, which keeps her busy. “Please know that I’ve already given it as much thought as possible and this is my decision!” Ashley concluded.

Ashley confirmed that she’s hopeful this exit won’t be permanent, as she added, “Hopefully I can come back for guest appearances and I’ll always do meet and greets to give me the opportunity to meet those that have supported me.”

After announcing the news, Ashley said she “misses” the show, but is “happy” with the decision she made. “I never realized how much time I was missing with the kids until I took a step back,” she admitted. “This past year has been crammed with just family time and adventures.”

Ashley has two children from previous relationships and a son with Chad.

Is Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones still married?

Yes, Ashley and Chad are still married. She often posts updates about their relationship on social media. In June 2025, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage.

“10 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to the man who still makes me laugh, holds my hand through the highs and lows, and loves me in ways I never knew I needed,” Ashley gushed. “Chad Jones, you’ve been my rock, my calm in the storm, my biggest cheerleader, and my greatest adventure. Because of you I get to focus on being the best me possible without having to answer to anyone but you!”

Chad is a personal injury attorney and Ashley sung his praises in a May 2025 Facebook post, writing, “He’s the best personal injury attorney I know! One of his clients was awarded a HUGE settlement yesterday because of Chads fight, they were turned down so many times, but he never gave up!”

In July 2025, Ashley revealed that Chad was injured in an ATV accident, during which she thought he “was dead for a solid 5 min,” she shared.

Ashley has also praised her husband for how he treats her two older children. “When I married Chad I had two kids and he took them in like they were his,” she wrote in 2023. “He was so patient and loving to my babies. Chad and I have a great relationship with My sons dad and Chad isn’t trying to take that place what so ever. It’s so nice my son has so much love!”

What happened to Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones?

In 2019, Ashley opened up to the Clarion-Ledger about how she had struggled with depression five years prior due to a miscarriage.

“It was like I was dead inside,” she said. “It was like just going through the motions of life without getting anything back from it. It was a hormonal imbalance and that’s normal, but I didn’t have anything I was passionate about to fall back on.”

She was pulled out of her funk with Chad’s help. He took her deer hunting and she became “alive again,” according to the story.

Swamp People, Season 17 Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 8/7c, The History Channel