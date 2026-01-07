‘Wheel of Fortune’: Disney Fan Loses $65,000 After Ryan Seacrest Makes Plea to Her Boss

Imagine getting called out by Ryan Seacrest, asking if one of your staff members can have time off. That’s what happened on Wheel of Fortune when a Disney-loving teacher won trips and made it to the Bonus Round, where sadly she ended up losing out on $65,000.

Kimmy Hwang, from San Francisco, California, played against Derrick Anderson, from Richmond, Virginia, and Lori Genser, from Great Neck, New York, on Tuesday, January 6. Hwang had a Disney-themed wedding and is a teacher and substitute. She tried out for Wheel before, but lost her voice the night before and couldn’t play.

The game didn’t start out too well for Hwang as Anderson, a former skateboarder, solved the first toss-up. Genser, a Swiftie, who overcame a brain tumor, solved the second.

Genser took the lead when she solved the first puzzle — “Everything Is Shipshape.” Hwang solved the Crossword “Day” puzzle — “Trip, Time, Dreaming, Care”— after both of her opponents landed on Bankrupt and guessed the wrong letter. She put $9,898 in her bank and a Holland America cruise, after landing on the wedge.

Hwang won a trip to Alaska when she solved “Check Out The Awesome Scenery” during the prize puzzle. This gave her a total of $25,260.

Anderson put $10,000 in his bank when he solved all three Triple Tossups. Genser added $3,000 to her bank when she solved the final puzzle — “Forever And A Day.”

Hwang won the game with $25,260 and advanced to the Bonus Round. Genser went home with $4,550. Anderson took home $11,000.

Hwang picked “What Are You Wearing?” for her Bonus Round category. The game show contestant brought her supportive husband, Dennis.

During the Bonus Round, Ryan Seacrest asked her if she could get the time off to go on her two trips since she is a school teacher.

“I hope I can,” Hwang replied.

“Well, let’s ask now,” Seacrest turned to the camera. “Principal, what’s his name?”

“Mr. Lee,” Hwang replied.

“Principal Lee, we’re calling,” the host said, which made the audience laugh.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” by Wheel of Fortune, she picked “D,C,H, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “_A_R _ _ _ANC_ _ _ _TS.”

As the clock counted down, Hwang guessed “Pair of Dance Pants,” “Pair of Dance Flats,” “Pair of Dance Shoes,” “Pair of Dance Hats,” and “Pair of Dance Cuts.”

Hwang couldn’t guess “Pair of Fancy Boots.” She lost out on taking home an additional $40,000, which would have given her $65,260.