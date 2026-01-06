‘Doc’ Returns: Sneak Peek at Amy & Jake’s Morning After Getting Back Together (VIDEO)

What To Know Doc returns with its midseason premiere on January 6.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the morning after Amy and Jake got back together.

Is this the calm before the storm? The morning after for Amy (Molly Parker) and Jake (Jon Ecker) in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Doc midseason return on Tuesday, January 6, certainly looks happy, but there’s way too much going on for us not to be concerned about what’s to come.

It was at the end of the fall finale that the two got back together after Hannah (Emma Pfitzer Price) and her brother Charlie’s (Daniel Gravelle) latest attempt at revenge against Amy for, as they see it, her role in their father’s suicide consisted of them leaking audio files from her therapy sessions about her and her ex-husband Michael (Omar Metwally). Now, in our exclusive clip, Amy and Jake are in bed together, and she wonders if he really wants to go to work.

“I really don’t want to go anywhere,” he says. But she was referring to the fact that his father’s funeral was the day before, not anything involving the two of them. As he sees it, he has nothing else to do, unless he just sits around and stares at the wall thinking about him. Watch the full clip above for more, including when Amy says that’s exactly what she used to before the car accident that took years of her memories.

But while they’re back together, they still have to keep it secret at work. He, after all, is technically her boss. “They’re going to have to stay sneaky and keep it a secret, which is fun. Makes it sexy, too, for them to just kind of be slinking around,” executive producer Hank Steinberg told us after the fall finale.

But the couple thinks they can make it work this time, despite two previous attempts (before she lost her memories and after the accident), Ecker said.

“I think they’re both aware that it’s not going to be smooth sailing. They work together. Both of their exes are very much in their lives, both because of their careers and also because they share children. So I think they’re aware of that. It’s not like this is going to be easy sailing from here, but I think for Jake, he has the idea of, OK, I’m not going to put my career first. She’s going to have a healthier work-life balance, and hopefully, we can just work through the HR thing,” he explained. “And they’ve kind of moved past — at least we think each person has kind of moved past their history with their exes, and so that hopefully won’t be an issue moving forward, that I understand that she had a little bit of emotional ties to Michael because she forgot about the eight years where they fell out of love. But I guess Jake just has the hope that that’s behind us.”

In the January 6 midseason premiere, “Chief,” the search is underway to find out who’s behind Amy’s hacked accounts. Meanwhile, she and Sonya (Anya Banerjee) butt heads while treating a homeless patient with a crush injury. Plus, Jake and TJ (Patrick Walker) help a mother figure out why her daughter is a coma, and Hannah treats a high school athlete while also working with her brother to cover their tracks. But, Fox warns, there will be “major collateral damage.”

What are you hoping to see with Amy and Jake in the rest of Doc Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Midseason Return, Tuesday, January 6, 9/8c, Fox