What To Know Tommy Lee Jones and his family issued a statement requesting privacy after the death of his daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones.

Authorities responded to a medical emergency at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel, pronounced Victoria dead at the scene, and do not suspect foul play.

Victoria, who had previously appeared in films with her father and faced recent legal troubles.

Tommy Lee Jones and his family members say they’re navigating “a difficult time” after the death of the actor’s daughter, Victoria, this week.

“We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” reads a statement signed by “The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones” and shared by Page Six on Friday, January 2. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported Victoria was found dead early that morning at a hotel in San Francisco, California.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department told the site that fire units arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel at 2:52 a.m. following a reported medical emergency, and paramedics pronounced Victoria dead at the scene.

About 20 minutes later, San Francisco Police Department officers arrived at the scene and met with paramedics, a spokesperson for the department added.

The police do not suspect foul play, a source told KNTV.

On Friday, the Fairmont released a statement about Victoria’s death. “We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on January 1, 2026,” that statement read, per KNTV. “Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time. The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.”

Victoria, Tommy’s daughter with his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, shared the screen with her famous father occasionally, taking small parts in the films Men in Black II, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and The Homesman.

In the year before her death, Victoria was arrested at least twice in Napa County, California — once in April for on charges of obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance later, and again two months later on charges of domestic battery and domestic violence involving elder abuse, according to Page Six. She pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Tommy is known for his Emmy-winning performance in The Executioner’s Song, his Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning performance in The Fugitive, and his roles in No Country for Old Men, Lincoln, and the Men in Black series. He has one other child, his and Cloughley’s son, Austin.