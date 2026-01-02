Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Found Dead at San Francisco Hotel

What To Know Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day.

Victoria had a career as an actress, appearing alongside her father in several films, including Men in Black II and The Homesman.

She had recent legal troubles in 2025, including arrests for substance-related offenses and domestic violence.

Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco, California, on New Year’s Day. She was 34.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers discovered Victoria’s body around 3:14 am on Thursday (January 1) after responding to a reported medical emergency at the Fairmont San Francisco. Paramedics conducted an assessment, and an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Fire Department told Page Six that bystanders were given instructions to perform CPR, but Victoria was dead by the time authorities arrived at the hotel.

TMZ reports that the scene was turned over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. At this time, the cause of death has not been released.

Victoria, the daughter of Tommy and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, followed in her father’s footsteps as a young actress, appearing alongside him in Men in Black II. She also appeared in a 2005 episode of One Tree Hill and starred in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Her last on-screen role was in the 2014 film The Homesman, in which she starred alongside her father, who also directed.

Tommy is best known for his roles in Men in Black, The Fugitive, Volcano, Natural Born Killers, JFK, No Country for Old Men, and more.

According to the New York Post, Victoria had trouble with the law in early 2025. In April, she was arrested in Napa County for obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

She was arrested again in May in Santa Cruz County and again in June back in Napa County for domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse charges. She was later released on bail.

Tommy has yet to comment publicly on his daughter’s passing.