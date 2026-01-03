Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage in Health Update After Accident

What To Know Evangeline Lilly revealed she has brain damage from a traumatic brain injury sustained during an accident in Hawaii.

The actress shared that she is working with doctors to address her cognitive decline.

Lilly’s injury occurred after she blacked out and hit her head on a boulder.

Evangeline Lilly revealed she has brain damage after an accident in Hawaii in a health update shared on social media.

On Friday, January 2, the Lost star, 46, took to Instagram with a video message to her fans.

“Verdict’s in…I do have brain damage from my TBI,” she shared of her traumatic brain injury. “Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp actress added, “Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers 🌺.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)

In the accompanying video, Lilly explained, “I’m entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you asked how I’m doing. …The results came back from the scans, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on.”

The Hobbit actress continued, “But now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and embark on the hard work of fixing it. Which, I’m not looking forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s OK. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025.”

Instagram followers showered the actress with prayers and well-wishes after her health update. Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, “You are a warrior. Nothing — not even this will defeat you, my friend. ❤️.”

Another Instagram user shared, “I’m so sorry to hear this. Wishing you all the best and sending you a huge amount of love❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Sending you love and prayers 🙏❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “Sending so much love and healing your way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)

In May, Lilly announced that she blacked out during a trip to Hawaii and smashed her face on a boulder. The accident initially resulted in a concussion, a TBI, tooth damage, and facial bleeding/bruising. As the actress explained on her Substack, she has experienced fainting spells since she was a child. Doctors, at the time, ruled out epilepsy and concluded she suffered from hypoglycemia.

Hopefully, Lilly’s continued healing journey goes as smoothly as possible!