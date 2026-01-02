‘All Creatures Great & Small’: Where We Left Off & What’s Ahead in Season 6

What To Know Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small picks up after a time jump.

James and Helen Herriot are healthy, happy, and growing as a family.

Dr. Siegfried Farnon is struggling emotionally.

Based on the timeless tales by James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small follows a country veterinarian whose gift for healing extends far beyond the four-legged patients that pass through his clinic, touching the lives of the farmers, families, and community who depend on him.

Starring Nicholas Ralph as the iconic vet in the pseudo-autobiographical series, All Creatures Great and Small returns on January 11 for its sixth season. A lot has happened since we last checked in with the quirky, close-knit community of the Yorkshire Dales, including the realities of war, new family members, fresh complications with old friends, and a whole new batch of furry patients in need of a helping hand.

For fans who could use a quick refresher, here’s a look at where the story left off and what’s at stake as the new season begins.

Where did Season 5 leave off?

Season 5 ended with devastating news when Audrey Hall’s (Anna Madeley) son, Edward (Conor Deane), was believed to have been lost at sea during World War II, leaving her heartbroken. A Christmas miracle followed, however, when it was confirmed that Edward had survived but was injured.

Meanwhile, James’s military service came to an abrupt end after his brucellosis flared up, leading to his discharge and return home, much to the relief of his wife, Helen (Rachel Shenton). His homecoming also stirred lingering trauma from his past, something James begins to confront and work through with Helen’s steady support.

When does Season 6 take place?

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 picks up three years after the events of the Christmas special, in May 1945, as World War II is “very nearly over.” Baby Jimmy is now four and a half years old, and the community is eager to put the hardships of the war behind them and begin rebuilding their lives. But while peace is finally within reach, the emotional and personal toll of the war lingers, leaving lasting effects on the relationships, routines, and futures of the people of the Yorkshire Dales.

How is the Herriot family?

Healthy, happy, and growing. James and Helen have become a family of four with the addition of Rosie, giving little Jimmy a baby sister. But the addition of a little one isn’t the only thing keeping the family busy.

“James is pretty busy as a vet now because he’s a partner in the practice,” confirms Shenton.

But luckily, he has a new helper in the form of little Jimmy, who had taken to helping his father at the practice. “Little Jimmy helping his dad…it’s brilliant,” said Ralph.

There’s something wrong with Seigfried

Something is amiss with Dr. Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), who has begun to act erratically. “Siegfried has become a much more trying, challenging character than he ever has before,” stated Ralph.

In a preview of the new season, it was revealed that Siegfried lost his grip on the practice, allowing it to fall to pieces, and occasionally forgetting to charge clients.

“He’s not in a good place in the beginning of Season 6,” confirmed West.

However, brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) returns from the front to help his brother during this apparent time of need.

A return to its roots

The war made a big difference to the show, but now that it is over, it will be a return to normalcy for the good people of Darrowby.

“We did want to get back to what the show is really about, which is people and doing nice things for animals,” said Woodhouse.

“At the heart of it is this family,” said Ralph.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Premiere, January 11, PBS