‘Landman’: Is Angela’s Roulette Strategy Based in Real Life?

What To Know The latest episode of Landman features Angela and Aysnley taking their beloved old folks to the casino and owning the roulette table.

She’s not the only one making big bets in the episode, either.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Landman Season 2 Episode 8, “Handsome Touched Me.”]

Landman‘s latest episode featured yet another spirited outing for Angela (Ali Larter) and Aynsley (Michelle Randolph) with their beloved old folks — this time, to the casino.

Yep, after convincing Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) to float her $10,000 for the outing by video calling him in an itty bitty bikini, Angela got the home nurse to cart the crew to another town with a bus full of margaritas … and treated her to a makeover as a reward. There, some of the patients lost their loot on a roulette table right away, but Angela came along to show ’em how it’s done.

She started with $100 on black and doubled down again and again until it hit. Her strategy made everyone around her nervous, but she had the last laugh when it paid off. (And then, when she rode it out a couple of more times, she walked away with $90,000 before making way to the craps table and scoring even more.)

So is Angela’s approach the real way to win? According to some experts, yes. The Martingale Strategy, as it’s called, is a doubling-up system where a player bets on a single color, doubling up the bet repeatedly until it lands because the eventual win will cover any losses incurred in the process.

Elsewhere in the episode, Cami (Demi Moore) also decided to take a gamble. After learning from Charlie (Guy Burnet) that the drilling operation only had a 10 percent chance of success, she decided to let the chips fall where they may, rebuffing Tommy, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), and Nate’s (Colm Feore) insistence that they take a litigation delay strategy. When Tommy informed her investor Gallino (Andy Garcia) of the gambit, he was unbothered; for him, if her bet pays off, he wins, and if it doesn’t, he still wins because he’ll absorb what royalties she already has and pay himself back and then some in no time.

Plus, Tommy himself rolled the dice by hiring a random exotic dancer to pose as a physical therapist to help T.L. (Sam Elliott) in body and spirit, and it left his dear dad feeling like a million bucks, too.

