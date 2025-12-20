What To Know Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson bid farewell as co-anchors of CBS Evening News, ending their tenure that began after Norah O’Donnell’s departure in January.

It’s the end of a (short) era at CBS Evening News. John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois said their goodbyes on Thursday night during their last broadcast behind the desk.

The duo, who started as co-anchors in January after Norah O’Donnell’s exit, are leaving ahead of Tony Dokoupil’s first night as anchor, amid new CBS News boss Bari Weiss’ overhaul of the organization.

“Being invited into your homes each night has been the honor of a lifetime,” DuBois told viewers on Thursday. “This year, I’ve traveled the country to cover communities dealing with unspeakable tragedy and loss. But shining brightly always was the heart and soul of everyday people, really, really good people there for each other and crying out for our leaders to do better to protect them.”

DuBois thanked viewers for their trust and highlighted some of the stories he has been proud to cover and the colleagues he’s been proud to work with, praising the “work of the entire team who’ve been fulfilling our commitment to following the facts, not opinions, and accurately informing you.”

To his co-anchor, he said, “John, you’re an outstanding journalist, an even better person. I’ve learned quite a bit from working with you. Proud to call you not just a colleague, but a friend.”

Dickerson responded, “You know, a year and a half ago, we didn’t even really know each other, and you’ve become a model for me and a trusted friend, so thank you.”

And to viewers, Dickerson said the audience has been his and DuBois’ focus since months before their first broadcast together.

“Planning for months in a conference room, we talked about your attention, how precious it was, and how we would honor it,” he said. “That question has guided the decisions you saw and many you didn’t. A research team that sweats the facts that shape how you see the world. Correspondents who follow the facts into war zones, into countries where they can be jailed, into sharp exchanges with the powerful who don’t like being held to account, including a president who insulted them for it.”

He added: “Stories of wonder, of loss, of courage, asking why until the answers ran out. It’s been an honor to put the work of our correspondents, producers, editors, and writers before you, and to work with my partner Maurice, who put his heart into our shared concern: doing right by you. Your expectation has been our responsibility and our reward.”

As he and Dickerson signed off, DuBois quoted CBS News forebear Edward R. Murrow: “Good night, and good luck.”

Weijia Jiang filled in as CBS Evening News anchor on Friday night; Dokoupil’s first night as anchor is Monday, January 5.

