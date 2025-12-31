Chevy Chase’s Former Costars Slam Actor Ahead of CNN Documentary: ‘He’s so Rotten’

What To Know CNN’s I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not revisits past controversies, including an alleged offensive joke toward former SNL cast member Terry Sweeney.

Sweeney has publicly criticized Chase’s comments and denial of the incident ahead of the documentary’s premiere.

Yvette Nicole Brown, Chase’s former Community costar, seemed to indirectly address the documentary on Instagram.

CNN’s documentary about Chevy Chase is set to premiere on Thursday (January 1) and is already causing controversy, with some of the comedian’s former costars, Saturday Night Live‘s Terry Sweeney and Community‘s Yvette Nicole Brown speaking out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one part of the doc, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, revisits an incident between Chase and his former SNL costar. Sweeney was the long-running sketch show’s first openly gay cast member.

“You said something to Sweeney like, ‘Oh, you’re the gay guy. Why don’t we ask if you have AIDS. And every week, we weigh you,” the film’s director, Marina Zenovich, says to Chase in the doc, per THR.

Chase responds, “Terry Sweeney, he was very funny, this guy. I don’t think he’s alive anymore.”

Sweeney is very much still alive and has responded to Chase’s comments, telling THR via instant message, “Don’t you think he is saying this and making himself look more like the ass he is!!!”

In the doc, the National Lampoon’s Vacation star is told what Sweeney said about the alleged incident in Tom Shales and James Andrew Miller’s SNL oral history, Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live as Told by Its Stars, Writers, and Guests.

“My memory is that he is lying, is my memory,” Chase says in the doc, noting that he couldn’t remember ever going into Sweeney’s dressing room and being “furious” that he had to apologize for the AIDS joke.

“That isn’t me. That’s not who I am. And if I am that way, my life has changed, because I have to live with that now for the rest of my f***ing life,” Chase states.

In his comments to THR, Sweeney added, “It all reflects rightly horribly on him!” Another part of the documentary posits that the abuse Chase experienced from his parents as a child is what made him “an asshole.” To that, Sweeney responded, “Boohoo … poor screwed up kid … so THAT’s why he’s so rotten!!!!!!!”

Sweeney isn’t the only one speaking out about Chase and the CNN doc. Chase’s former Community costar, Brown, took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 30), sharing a statement that appeared to be addressing the doc (though she didn’t mention Chase by name).

“These are things I’ve never spoken of publicly and perhaps never will,” Brown wrote. “Anyone currently speaking FOR or ABOUT me with perceived authority is speaking without EVER speaking to me about the things they claim to know about. They actually don’t really know me — at all.”

She added, “They also have no knowledge of my relationship with anyone I’ve worked with & cannot credibly speak on any current or previous issues. I hate that this all had to be said. In East Cleveland speak: Keep my name out of your mouth.”

Chase was fired from Community in 2012 after an apparent falling out with Brown and other cast members involving allegations of racist slurs and harassment. According to THR, Chase does not comment on the alleged incident in the doc.