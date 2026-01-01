Chevy Chase Speaks Out About ‘Community’ Exit Amid Documentary Backlash

What To Know Chevy Chase addressed his controversial exit from Community, calling it a “misunderstanding” and denying accusations of racism amid renewed scrutiny from a CNN doc about his career.

The doc recounts allegations that Chase used the N-word on set and had conflicts with cast and crew over his character’s direction.

Yvette Nicole Brown, a co-star, seemingly responded to the doc by emphasizing that others should not speak for her or claim knowledge about her relationships and experiences.

Chevy Chase has called his controversial exit from Community “too great a misunderstanding,” saying some of his fellow cast members “didn’t know who I was, or didn’t realize for one second I’m not racist.”

The Saturday Night Live alum’s comments come amid the release of the new CNN documentary, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, which is scheduled to air on CNN today (Thursday, January 1) at 8/7c. Chase’s time on the NBC sitcom Community is recounted in the doc, though the comedian doesn’t discuss his departure from the show.

According to People, the doc includes claims that Chase had a “full meltdown” after allegedly using the N-word. Director Jay Chandrasekhar, who worked on Community, claims in the doc that Chase was frustrated with the direction of his character, Pierce Hawthorne, particularly with regard to a scene involving a “blackface” hand puppet.

Chandrasekhar alleges that Chase “said something” to co-star Yvette Nicole Brown, which led to a tense situation on set. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter claimed Chase used the N-word to get across his frustrations with the writing of his character. It was noted that he did not direct the word specifically at Brown or any other cast member.

After THR article was published, Chandrasekhar says Chase came “storming onto the set, and he goes, ‘Who f***ed me over?’… ‘My career is ruined! I’m ruined!” Chase didn’t return to Community after the fourth season.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Chase was asked if he wanted to say anything about his time on Community, seeing as he doesn’t address it himself in the doc.

“It wasn’t a bad experience. I just didn’t think it was that good, the show,” the National Lampoon’s Vacation star said.

When the reporter said he “really loved it” at the start and noted how Chase’s daughter, Caley, said in the doc that she loved the writing, Chase quipped, “Oh, shut up… my daughter can go to hell.”

As for how things ended, Chase added, “It was too great a misunderstanding of what I was saying and not saying. I thought that there was at least one person — and another who, for some ungodly reason, didn’t get me, didn’t know who I was, or didn’t realize for one second I’m not racist.”

He continued, “They were too young to be aware of my work. Instead, there was some sort of visceral reaction from them.”

On Tuesday, Brown shared a statement on Instagram that seemed to be aimed at the CNN doc. “There are things I’ve never spoken of publicly and perhaps never will. Anyone currently speaking FOR or ABOUT me with perceived authority is speaking without EVER speaking to me about the things they claim to know about,” she wrote. “They actually don’t really know me — at all.”

She continued, “They also have no knowledge of my relationship with anyone l’ve worked with & cannot credibly speak on any current or previous issues. I hate that all this had to be said. In East Cleveland speak: Keep my name out your mouth.”