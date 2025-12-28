What To Know Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Larry David reunited on Christmas Eve, sharing photos of their get-together on Instagram to the delight of fans.

Seinfeld and Louis-Dreyfus starred in the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, co-created by David, which ran for nine seasons.

Jerry Seinfeld has hinted at the possibility of a future Seinfeld reunion related to the show’s ending, sparking speculation among fans.

Three masters of the comedy domain reunited on Christmas Eve: Seinfeld co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld, star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and co-creator Larry David.

Seinfeld posted photos of the joyful get-together on Instagram on Saturday. “The creatures were stirring…” he wrote in the caption in a nod to the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

Fans raved about the Seinfeld mini-reunion in the comments. “Somehow comforted by this picture,” one Instagram user wrote.

“My favorite people I’ve never met in person,” another commented.

A third user wrote, “Three of the people whose humor has made life more bearable.”

Seinfeld and Louis-Dreyfus starred in Seinfeld for the NBC sitcom’s nine-season run between 1989 and 1998 — with him playing a fictionalized version of himself and her playing Elaine Benes. Joining them in the core cast were Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer and Jason Alexander as George Costanza. David wrote for and executive-produced the first seven seasons and returned to work on the series finale.

Their involvement with the show won Richards three Emmy Awards, David two Emmys, and Seinfeld and Louis-Dreyfus one each.

David and the full Seinfeld cast reunited for Season 7 of David’s show Curb Your Enthusiasm, as the fictional Larry David tried to organize a Seinfeld reunion to get his wife back.

“We knew we weren’t going to do the Seinfeld reunion that NBC wanted,” Curb executive producer explained in the book No Lessons Learned: The Making of Curb Your Enthusiasm as Told by Larry David and the Cast and Crew, per The Hollywood Reporter. “[We wouldn’t do] corny. We were going to do a Curb-style Seinfeld reunion, which meant Curb Larry was going to get the cast back together and do a reunion for his own selfish reasons.”

As for a legitimate Seinfeld reunion, the sitcom’s namesake star teased the potential of another onscreen get-together two years ago.

“I have a little secret for you about the [Seinfeld] ending,” he told his audience at an October 2023 stand-up show in Boston, Massachusetts. “But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret. Here’s what I’ll tell you … but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So you’ll see, you’ll see.”

