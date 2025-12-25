More ‘Stranger Things’ for Christmas, NBA All Day, Football on Netflix, ‘Call the Midwife’ Special

TV adds more merriment to Christmas Day with something for everyone: new episodes of Stranger Things leading to the December 31 series finale, and for sports fans, five NBA games on ABC and ESPN, and an NFL doubleheader on Netflix. PBS presents its annual Christmas episode of the heartwarming Call the Midwife.

Netflix

Stranger Things

8/7c

The final showdown with the monstrous Vecna is getting closer, but fans will have to wait for the very last chapter on New Year’s Eve to see how this epic horror show wraps things up. A Christmas treat of three more episodes of the fifth and final season takes the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana, into new dimensions of intrigue and danger as they battle the forces of the Upside Down — although as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) says in his latest epiphany, “This whole time, everything we have ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong.” Whatever that means. And while we’re rooting for all of the good guys to survive, let’s give three cheers for Nell Fisher as resilient little Holly Wheeler, trapped in Vecna World but never giving up.

Justin Ford / Getty Images

NFL Christmas Gameday

1/noon c

You could gaze at the gridiron in an NFL double-header, starting with the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, followed at 4:30 pm/ET by a game pitting the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings. The festivities begin with Kelly Clarkson kicking off the Show Open with a rendition of her seasonal hit “Underneath the Tree.” Snoop Dogg headlines the second game’s halftime show with “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” featuring the singing voices of KPop Demon Hunters (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami), country star Lainey Wilson, and a few surprises.

BBC/PBS/Neal Street Productions

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

Special 8/7c

The annual holiday episode of the long-running period drama steps outside of its comfort zone when Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) leads senior members of the convent to Hong Kong, where they assist mothers and orphans whose residence has been destroyed. Back at Nonnatus House in London’s snowy East End, the midwives busy themselves providing aid to two expectant mothers living in a camp, all before dressing up as angels for the Christmas parade.

HBO

Music Box: Happy and You Know It

9/8c

“Kids are the greatest drunk people ever,” quips rock & roll frontman Chris Ballew, who reinvented himself as children’s music performer Caspar Babypants. An upbeat installment of the music documentary anthology explores the world of “toddler pop,” with insights from children’s entertainers, including Anthony Field of The Wiggles, Laurie Berkner, Jonathan “Johnny Only” Wright, and R&B star Divinity Roxx, who says this music touches “that little person inside of you who still believes in a little bit of magic, and we all need it.” Amen.

Dunk the Halls (12 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN): The basketball court becomes a Magic Kingdom in the first of a five-game marathon of NBA hoops action. For the second year, ESPN and parent company Disney team up for an alternative animated “Dunk the Halls” presentation (available on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the ESPN app) where favorite Disney characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale — and for the first time, Stitch — cavort on the sidelines in a virtual recreation of Walt Disney World’s Main Street, U.S.A., as NBA Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson and his 2025 NBA Cup Champion New York Knicks take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Those who prefer their basketball shows straight-up can stay on ABC and ESPN, where the Knicks-Cavaliers game is followed by four more matches: the San Antonio Spurs vs. defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder (2:30 pm/ET), Cooper Flagg vs. Stephen Curry when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors (5 pm/ET), the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8 pm/ET) and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Denver Nuggets (10:30 pm/ET).

