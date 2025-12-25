‘Stranger Things’: What Is the Upside Down?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, and Natalia Dyer in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Spoiler Alert
Netflix

What To Know

  • Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 finally answers the question of what the Upside Down is.
  • We break down the explanation surrounding the Upside Down and The Abyss.
  • Plus, Jamie Campbell Bower teases fans can expect even more answers ahead.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2.]

Stranger Things fans are finally getting some serious answers when it comes to the origins of the Upside Down in Season 5.

In Volume 2’s “The Bridge,” it is revealed that the Upside Down is actually part of a wormhole connecting Earth and The Abyss, another dimension occupied by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the Demogorgons, Mindflayer, and more.

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) puts it together when he uncovers Dr. Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) notebook in the Upside Down, which undergoes a bit of a meltdown, quite literally, when Nancy (Natalia Dyer) shoots at dark matter, disrupting the stability of the space.

It seems that the Upside Down is merely a bridge connecting these dimensions, and so our heroes are setting out to end it once and for all, while destroying Vecna’s threat to meld worlds.

The wormhole revelation is an answer years in the making, as fans have wondered what the Upside Down actually is. As viewers may recall, Season 5’s Volume 1 episodes explored the idea that the Upside Down was fairly empty of creatures as Hopper (David Harbour) led crawls in the dark version of Hawkins.

Gaten Matarazzo in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Netflix

This wormhole reveal explains why it was so empty because the Demogorgons are literally otherworldly and don’t originate in the Upside Down. The biggest looming question facing fans is what was contained in the box Henry uncovered as a child.

In Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly’s (Nell Fisher) attempt to escape Camazotz, they encountered the memory that holds Vecna back from the cave. As a child, Henry crossed paths with a scientist in a desert mineshaft.

Their encounter turned violent when the man shot Henry’s hand, and in turn, Henry bashed his head in with a rock. We don’t see Henry open the briefcase, but presumably, it likely holds answers to Vecna’s true motivation.

Explaining the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Hair, Both Good and Bad (Exclusive)
Related

Explaining the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Hair, Both Good and Bad (Exclusive)

Bower promised answers when we caught up with him for the Stranger Things Volume 2 junket, as he shared, “The way [Episode 7] ends really does set us up for 8 in a very… I just don’t think anyone’s really ready for 8. It’s very, very cool how much are we yet to explore with regards to Henry… there’s more to be discovered.”

What did you think of the Upside Down revelation? Let us know in the comments section, and don’t miss the finale when it arrives at the end of the year.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things key art

Get Inside the Upside Down

Get absolutely everything about Stranger Things in your inbox!

Netflix

Series

2016–2025

TV14

Drama

Science fiction

Horror

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Stranger Things ›

Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo

Jamie Campbell Bower




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel, Alternative Christmas Message, Channel 4; U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump call children as they participate in tracking Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the 70th year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
1
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Scathing Christmas Day Message: ‘We Won, the President Lost’
Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
2
More ‘Stranger Things’ for Christmas, NBA All Day, Football on Netflix, ‘Call the Midwife’ Special
Donald Trump
3
’The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump With Montage of Him Sleeping
Imani Smith
4
‘The Lion King’ Child Star Dies at 26
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
5
‘Outlander’ Season 8 Trailer Teases Fraser Family Chaos