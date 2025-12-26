What To Know High Potential‘s showrunner Todd Harthan teases what fans can expect from Karadec’s storyline as Season 2 picks back up.

Find out how new developments will deepen Karadec’s relationship with partner Morgan Gillory.

Harthan also pulls the curtain back on “twists and turns coming up.”

High Potential‘s Season 2 return grows closer with each passing day, and as we await the continuation of the midseason storyline, which saw Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) entangled with a potential suspect, we can’t help but wonder what could be next for her LAPD partner, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). Thankfully, showrunner Todd Harthan has answers.

TV Insider caught up with the creative ahead of Season 2’s return and asked about the previously teased arrival of someone from Karadec’s past. “Separate from the character from his past that comes up,” Harthan began, “I think the audience will be excited to see some surprises in Karadec’s personal life.”

Certain, unfolding events, Harthan teases, “will make things interesting and messy, but in a lot of ways, deepen his relationship and partnership with Morgan.” But while most of the series has focused on Morgan’s personal life, when not at work with the LAPD, Harthan adds, “We haven’t actually had a ton happen to Karadec up to this point, so he can have his own interesting twists and turns coming up,” the showrunner teases.

“We’ve done so much with Morgan and the trials and tribulations of her life, but what we’re digging into in the back half with a couple of new characters that come into orbit, as it relates to Karadec, that really throws some wrenches into his life personally and professionally,” Harthan teases. While he couldn’t get too specific, he added, “That’s gonna involve some cool pieces of casting, and get into some of the soap as it relates to Karadec that we haven’t really touched on.”

As fans may recall, we’ve only had small glimpses of Karadec’s personal life, mostly in Season 1 when Morgan showed up at his door to work on solving a case over some Chinese food. While at his home, she learned a little about a past relationship he’d had. Could this person from Karadec’s past be related to that storyline or something else? Only time will tell.

“The audience, I think, is gonna be hopefully satisfied to see some of these surprises,” Harthan assures. Stay tuned for more on High Potential as we look forward to Season 2’s return, and let us know your theories about Karadec’s story in the comments section.

High Potential, Midseason premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, ABC