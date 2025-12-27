‘His & Hers’: Tessa Thompson & Jon Bernthal Detail Why Reuniting Brings Their Characters Pain

What To Know Netflix’s new thriller His & Hers, premiering January 8, 2026, follows estranged spouses Anna Andrews and Jack Harper as they reunite over a murder investigation.

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal talk about what being brought together means to both their characters.

Can you really trust the person you should be closest to? That’s the question for the estranged spouses of His & Hers, a new Netflix thriller based on Alice Feeney’s novel and premiering with all six episodes on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

News anchor Anna Andrews (Tessa Thompson, also an executive producer) and Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) are brought back together by a murder in the Georgia town in which she grew up and he still lives. She’s looking for a story after living “in haunting reclusively,” and he wonders about her possible involvement, all while dealing with their history. Being back in each other’s orbits is complicated, on both sides.

“There’s a lot of pain. I think these characters are chemically and undeniably drawn to each other, and also, I feel there’s no one who drives my character more crazy in all of the ways than Anna,” says Bernthal.

Thompson shares that perceptive. “I think at the beginning, there’s this kind of adversarial thing that gets played out just with what their particular roles are in this investigation and the sort of tension between law enforcement and journalists on a crime scene,” she says. “I feel like really, what Jon says, it’s actually seated in real pain and pathos and any relationship that has gone awry all the things that you didn’t figure out and you didn’t say, I think all those things come back immediately when you see the person again like no time has passed, so I feel like that’s sort of what’s happening for Anna.”

Both agree, “For better and for worse.”

In a show like this, as Netflix teases in its official description, “There are two sides to every story: his and hers, which means someone is always lying.” We’ll have to see who is when the new drama premieres.

His & Hers, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 8, 2026, Netflix