‘Cross’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Amanda Bell
Comments
The second season of Cross is almost here. Season 2 of the Prime Video crime drama will follow Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) as he tracks a vigilante who hunts down corrupt billionaires and premieres on February 11, 2026.

Like the first season, the second is not based directly on a specific installment of James Patterson‘s Alex Cross book series but does incorporate the characters created by the novels.

So will the third season follow suit? Here’s what we know so far.

Is Cross renewed for Season 3?

Not yet.

What will happen in Cross Season 3?

Although Cross hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 3, creator Ben Watkins has teased that he is planning for the show to run for four seasons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about what fans should expect from Season 2 — including the increased prominence of Kayla (Alona Tal) as a potential foil for Cross, Wakins said, “I already had a four-year plan. We want this thing to go for 10 seasons, but in my head, I had already made a four-year plan, and it’s based on some things that I want to do to mine and pay homage to the characters that are in the Alex Cross book series.”

He also teased that Season 3 will draw from some “seeds” that were planted in Season 1, which are “enhanced” in Season 2.

Who will star in Cross Season 3?

There’s no doubt Aldis Hodge would return to the title role of Alex Cross, but it’s unclear who else will feature in the season. Season 2’s cast includes the returns of Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson, Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro, Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey, Juanita Jennings as Regina “Nana Mama” Cross, Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross, Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross, and Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, along with the introduction of characters played by Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham.

Cross, Season 3 TBD, Prime Video

Cross key art
Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge

Isaiah Mustafa

Isaiah Mustafa

Juanita Jennings

Juanita Jennings

Alona Tal

Alona Tal

Samantha Walkes

Samantha Walkes

Melody Hurd

Melody Hurd

Jennifer Wigmore

Jennifer Wigmore

Eloise Mumford

Eloise Mumford

