Dave Chappelle Sends Fiery Message to Bill Maher’s Free Speech Criticism

Dave Chappelle just sent a fiery message to Bill Maher after the late-night host slammed comments he made about free speech at a Saudi comedy festival. On Friday, December 19, the comedian’s stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable, dropped on Netflix. And in it, Chappelle, 52, issued a direct response to the Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, calling him out in October. “You know, and Bill Maher, the famous comedian,” he said at one point. “I’ve known Bill since I was like 18, 19 years old, and I’ve never said this publicly, but f*** that guy.”

Chappelle added, “I’m so f***ing tired of his little smug cracker-a** commentary.”

On the October 3 episode of Real Time, Maher spoke with guest Louis C.K. about the Riyadh Comedy Festival held from late September through early October. “Dave Chappelle…was in the press today saying that you can speak more freely over here than in America,” Maher said. “It is not true.”

Louis C.K., who also performed at the festival, replied, “I don’t know if that’s true.” To that, Maher insisted, “Oh, it’s not true,” before quipping that Chappelle should try out a joke about Muhammad and see how it goes.

In his Netflix special, Chappelle clarified of free speech comment, saying, “I didn’t tell them to put this in the paper. I just said it on stage.” He also told the audience, “Don’t forget what I just went through.”

Chappelle continued, “Two years ago, I almost got canceled right here in the United States for transgender jokes. But I gotta tell you something: Transgender jokes went over very well in Saudi Arabia.”

