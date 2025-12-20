The Last Frontier has aired its last episode. Apple TV has canceled the thriller series after one season.

Premiering on October 10 and posting its season finale on December 5, The Last Frontier starred Jason Clarke as Frank Remnick, a U.S. Marshal working in the rugged Alaskan wilderness.

“Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates,” Apple TV teased in a logline. “Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard costarred in the series.

According to Variety, which broke the cancellation news, The Last Frontier creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio had been brainstorming ideas for a prospective second season.

“I think that we’ve discussed many avenues to take with the second season, but we’ve pretty much exhausted a lot of stories in Alaska,” D’Ovidio told the magazine.

“We’ve certainly talked a lot about where they end up, maybe a beach somewhere,” Bokenkamp added. “But it also occurs to me that the U.S. Marshals hunt bad guys around the world. Sidney [Bennett] and Havlock [Cooper] represent a problem to Frank, but that doesn’t mean they are his only problem.”

In a bad sign for the production, however, The Last Frontier got middling consensuses from critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 46% Tomatometer score and 50% Popcornmeter score. On Metacritic, it has a Metascore of 53 and a User Score of 6.5.

On X, viewers reacted to the cancellation news, with some posting broken-heart, sad-face, and thumbs-down emojis.

Others were not sorry — and sometimes even glad — to see the last of The Last Frontier, with one person posting a raising-hands emoji.

“I like the concept on paper, but man, this show f***ing sucked,” a viewer wrote.

Someone else posted, “Great premise, but [the] acting and storytelling was questionable and very predictable. [I] had to force myself through [the] last third.”

Another viewer wrote, “Great cast. Amazing setting. Terrible storytelling. Could have been great.”

