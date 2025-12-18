January 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Paramount+ & More

Amanda Bell
Comments
Coldwater, Bridgerton, and Hijack
Paramount+ / Netflix / Apple TV

The New Year is almost here, and the major streaming services are already planning to bring you lots of new bingeworthy offerings. In fact, some of our most anticipated series for the year are just around the corner on these platforms, like The Pitt‘s sophomore bow on HBO Max on January 8, The Night Manager‘s long awaited return to Prime Video on January 11, Tell Me Lies on Hulu on January 13, Hijack‘s second season at Apple TV on January 14, and the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hitting HBO Max on January 18, to name just a few. 

To help guide your appointing viewing for the must-sees and give you a glimpse of what other options will be out there next month, here’s a look at all of the new titles heading to your favorite streamers in January 2026 (listed in alphabetical order by streamer name). 

AcornTV

January 5
My Life Is Murder Season 5

January 19
Hidden Assets 

AMC+

January 15
Gangs of London Season 3

January 18
The Hillside Strangler

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' Season 3

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 / Apple TV

Apple TV

January 9
Tehran Season 3

January 14
Hijack Season 2

January 21
Drops of God Season 2

January 28
Shrinking Season 3 

January 30
Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

BritBox

January 1
Shetland Season 10

January 8
The Game

 January 14
Riot Women 

CrunchyRoll

January 2
The Outcast Season 6

January 3
Sentenced to Be a Hero
Fate/strange Fake

January 4
Hana-Kimi
MF Ghost Season 3
The Daily Life of a Part-Time Torturer
Journal With Witch
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See

'Outlander,' 'Euphoria' & 31 Other Shows We Can't Wait for in 2026
Related

'Outlander,' 'Euphoria' & 31 Other Shows We Can't Wait for in 2026

 January 5
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2
Golden Kamuy Final Season
Wash It All Away
You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends!

January 6
Tune In to the Midnight Heart
The Demon King’s Daughter Is Too Kind!!
There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her
Isekai Office Worker: The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter

January 7
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29
A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation

January 8
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You Season 2
Roll Over and Die
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

January 9
Fire Force Season 3 Part 2
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar

January 10
Trigun Stargaze
Dead Account
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

January 11
Hell’s Paradise Season 2
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

January 12
‘Tis Time for ‘Torture,’ Princess Season 2

January 14
[OSHI NO KO] Season 3

January 16
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Wonder Man'

Yahya Abdul-Matten II in ‘Wonder Man’ / Cr. Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Disney+

January 13
Tell Me More Lies

January 27 
Wonder Man  

HBO Max

January 8
The Pitt Season 2  

January 11
Industry Season 4 

January 18
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms 

Hulu

January 9
A Thousand Blows Season 2

January 13
Tell Me Lies Season 3 

January 21
The Beauty 

Netflix

January 1
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2  
Love from 9 to 5
My Korean Boyfriend 
Run Away
Time Flies
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things

January 2
Found Seasons 1-2
Land of Sin

January 3
The Following Seasons 1-3 

January 5
Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 6
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1  

January 7
11.22.63 Season 1
Marcello Hernández: American Boy 
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Season 2 

January 8
HIS & HERS  
Love Is Blind: Germany Season 2 

January 9
Alpha Males Season 4 
People We Meet on Vacation
Prodigal Son Seasons 1-2
Stone Cold Fox
The Threesome

January 12
Monday Night Raw: 2026 

January 13
The Boyfriend Season 2 

January 14
The Queen of Flow Season 3  
Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3

January 15
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials 
Bone Lake
Love Through a Prism
The Upshaws Part 7  
To Love, To Lose 

January 16
Can This Love Be Translated? 
No Tail to Tell 
Southland  Seasons 1-5
The Rip 

January 19
Monday Night Raw: 2026
Sandokan Season 1

January 20
Just a Dash Seasons 1-3
Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7
Star Search
WWE: Unreal Season 2

January 21
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart  

January 22
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! 
Finding Her Edge 

January 23
Skyscraper Live
The Big Fake 

January 26
Monday Night Raw: 2026  
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

January 27
Mike Epps: Delusional 

January 29
Bridgerton Season 4

Kanopy

January 2
Problemista
Eighth Grade
Hereditary
X
It Comes at Night
A Prayer Before Dawn
The Secret Life of Trees
Night Call

January 9
Love Lies Bleeding
Jack Reacher (2012)
A Most Wanted Man
Free State of Jones
Ten Percent
Lord of War
The Cabin in the Woods
The Terminal
The Defiant Ones
Primitive War

January 16
The Shrouds
Destroyer
Missing Link
Annie Hall
Black Dog
Riefenstahl
Blue Steel
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
World War II in HD Color Season 5

January 23
Catch Me If You Can 
Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer
The Space Between Us
Kevin Costner’s The West Season 1
A Star Without a Star

January 30
Rabbit Trap
Come to Daddy
The Assessment
Heavier Trip
Unicorns
Spy City
Running Scared

Paramount +

January 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
50 First Dates
A Man Called Horse
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
About Adam
About Time
Adore
Angels & Demons
Babel
Baby Driver
Barron’s Cove
Bebe’s Kids
Black Rain
Blue Chips
Blue Story
Brassed Off
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Chocolate City
City of God
City of Men
Clerks
Clockstoppers
Coach Carter
Company Man
Cool World
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Dead Man Walking
Deadlock
Devotion
Double Jeopardy
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Election
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fighting
Flashdance
Footloose (1984)
Four Rooms
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Funny Face
Grudge Match
Hard Eight
High Noon (1952) 
House of Yes
I Love You, I Love You Not
In Too Deep
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jenny’s Wedding
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kate & Leopold
Last Weekend
Like Crazy
Love Me If You Dare
Major League
Maniac
Necessary Roughness
O (Othello)
Paid in Full
Percy Vs Goliath
Pixels
Pixie
Queenpins
Rudy
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Silence
Sinister
Sleeping Dogs
Southpaw
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Crossing Guard
The Crow (1994)
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Crying Game
The Da Vinci Code
The English Patient
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hours
The Little Prince
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Lookout
The Martian
The Other Guys
The Soloist
Twisted
Under the Stadium Lights
Undisputed
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
Undisputed III: Redemption
Villain
Wander
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
Wildcat
Would You Rather
Wuthering Heights (2003) 
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac
Zoolander 2

January 7
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist  Season 1 

January 8 
Girl Taken  
Golden Eve 

January 8 
Coldwater 

January 11 
ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

January 14 
Bar Rescue Season 9 
Peppa Pig Season 10

January 15 
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy 

January 20 
Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer  

January 21 
SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15

January 22 
Canada Shore  

January 27
College

January 28
School Spirits Season 3 

January 30
Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

January 31 
The Hundred-Foot Journey

Peacock

January 8
The Traitors Season 4

January 15
Ponies

Prime Video

January 8
Trainer Games

January 11
The Night Manager Season 2 

January 21
Steal

January 25
It’s Not Like That




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘The Floor’ Winner Ashley Washburn on How the New Twists Affected the Game
Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, Ryan Guzman, Juani Feliz, and Oliver Stark — '9-1-1: Nashville' Set
2
‘9-1-1’ Crossover Photo: See Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman on ‘Nashville’ Set
'Survivor 50' Challenge art
3
‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 50 Trailer Details & Nationwide Idol Hunt
Soap Hopes for 2026
4
A Series Revival, Emmys on TV & More 2026 Soap Hopes
Love It or List It star Page Turner
5
‘Love It or List It’s Page Turner Debuts Bold New Haircut — HGTV Fans React