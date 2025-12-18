The New Year is almost here, and the major streaming services are already planning to bring you lots of new bingeworthy offerings. In fact, some of our most anticipated series for the year are just around the corner on these platforms, like The Pitt‘s sophomore bow on HBO Max on January 8, The Night Manager‘s long awaited return to Prime Video on January 11, Tell Me Lies on Hulu on January 13, Hijack‘s second season at Apple TV on January 14, and the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hitting HBO Max on January 18, to name just a few.

To help guide your appointing viewing for the must-sees and give you a glimpse of what other options will be out there next month, here’s a look at all of the new titles heading to your favorite streamers in January 2026 (listed in alphabetical order by streamer name).

AcornTV

January 5

My Life Is Murder Season 5

January 19

Hidden Assets

AMC+

January 15

Gangs of London Season 3

January 18

The Hillside Strangler

Apple TV

January 9

Tehran Season 3

January 14

Hijack Season 2

January 21

Drops of God Season 2

January 28

Shrinking Season 3

January 30

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

BritBox

January 1

Shetland Season 10

January 8

The Game

January 14

Riot Women

CrunchyRoll

January 2

The Outcast Season 6

January 3

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Fate/strange Fake



January 4

Hana-Kimi

MF Ghost Season 3

The Daily Life of a Part-Time Torturer

Journal With Witch

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See

January 5

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Golden Kamuy Final Season

Wash It All Away

You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends!

January 6

Tune In to the Midnight Heart

The Demon King’s Daughter Is Too Kind!!

There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her

Isekai Office Worker: The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter

January 7

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29

A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation

January 8

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The Holy Grail of Eris

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You Season 2

Roll Over and Die

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

January 9

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar

January 10

Trigun Stargaze

Dead Account

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

January 11

Hell’s Paradise Season 2

You and I Are Polar Opposites

Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

January 12

‘Tis Time for ‘Torture,’ Princess Season 2

January 14

[OSHI NO KO] Season 3

January 16

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Disney+

January 13

Tell Me More Lies

January 27

Wonder Man

HBO Max

January 8

The Pitt Season 2

January 11

Industry Season 4

January 18

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Hulu

January 9

A Thousand Blows Season 2

January 13

Tell Me Lies Season 3

January 21

The Beauty

Netflix

January 1

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2

Love from 9 to 5

My Korean Boyfriend

Run Away

Time Flies

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

January 2

Found Seasons 1-2

Land of Sin

January 3

The Following Seasons 1-3

January 5

Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 6

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1

January 7

11.22.63 Season 1

Marcello Hernández: American Boy

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Season 2

January 8

HIS & HERS

Love Is Blind: Germany Season 2

January 9

Alpha Males Season 4

People We Meet on Vacation

Prodigal Son Seasons 1-2

Stone Cold Fox

The Threesome

January 12

Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 13

The Boyfriend Season 2

January 14

The Queen of Flow Season 3

Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3

January 15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Bone Lake

Love Through a Prism

The Upshaws Part 7

To Love, To Lose

January 16

Can This Love Be Translated?

No Tail to Tell

Southland Seasons 1-5

The Rip

January 19

Monday Night Raw: 2026

Sandokan Season 1

January 20

Just a Dash Seasons 1-3

Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7

Star Search

WWE: Unreal Season 2

January 21

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Finding Her Edge

January 23

Skyscraper Live

The Big Fake

January 26

Monday Night Raw: 2026

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

January 27

Mike Epps: Delusional

January 29

Bridgerton Season 4

Kanopy

January 2

Problemista

Eighth Grade

Hereditary

X

It Comes at Night

A Prayer Before Dawn

The Secret Life of Trees

Night Call

January 9

Love Lies Bleeding

Jack Reacher (2012)

A Most Wanted Man

Free State of Jones

Ten Percent

Lord of War

The Cabin in the Woods

The Terminal

The Defiant Ones

Primitive War

January 16

The Shrouds

Destroyer

Missing Link

Annie Hall

Black Dog

Riefenstahl

Blue Steel

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

World War II in HD Color Season 5

January 23

Catch Me If You Can

Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer

The Space Between Us

Kevin Costner’s The West Season 1

A Star Without a Star

January 30

Rabbit Trap

Come to Daddy

The Assessment

Heavier Trip

Unicorns

Spy City

Running Scared

Paramount +

January 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

50 First Dates

A Man Called Horse

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

About Adam

About Time

Adore

Angels & Demons

Babel

Baby Driver

Barron’s Cove

Bebe’s Kids

Black Rain

Blue Chips

Blue Story

Brassed Off

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Changing Lanes

Chocolate City

City of God

City of Men

Clerks

Clockstoppers

Coach Carter

Company Man

Cool World

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Dead Man Walking

Deadlock

Devotion

Double Jeopardy

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Election

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fighting

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Four Rooms

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Funny Face

Grudge Match

Hard Eight

High Noon (1952)

House of Yes

I Love You, I Love You Not

In Too Deep

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jenny’s Wedding

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kate & Leopold

Last Weekend

Like Crazy

Love Me If You Dare

Major League

Maniac

Necessary Roughness

O (Othello)

Paid in Full

Percy Vs Goliath

Pixels

Pixie

Queenpins

Rudy

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Silence

Sinister

Sleeping Dogs

Southpaw

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Crossing Guard

The Crow (1994)

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Crying Game

The Da Vinci Code

The English Patient

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hours

The Little Prince

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lookout

The Martian

The Other Guys

The Soloist

Twisted

Under the Stadium Lights

Undisputed

Undisputed II: Last Man Standing

Undisputed III: Redemption

Villain

Wander

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

Wildcat

Would You Rather

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac

Zoolander 2

January 7

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Season 1

January 8

Girl Taken

Golden Eve

January 8

Coldwater

January 11

ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

January 14

Bar Rescue Season 9

Peppa Pig Season 10

January 15

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

January 20

Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer

January 21

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15

January 22

Canada Shore

January 27

College

January 28

School Spirits Season 3

January 30

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

January 31

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Peacock

January 8

The Traitors Season 4



January 15

Ponies

Prime Video

January 8

Trainer Games

January 11

The Night Manager Season 2

January 21

Steal

January 25

It’s Not Like That