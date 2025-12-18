January 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Paramount+ & More
The New Year is almost here, and the major streaming services are already planning to bring you lots of new bingeworthy offerings. In fact, some of our most anticipated series for the year are just around the corner on these platforms, like The Pitt‘s sophomore bow on HBO Max on January 8, The Night Manager‘s long awaited return to Prime Video on January 11, Tell Me Lies on Hulu on January 13, Hijack‘s second season at Apple TV on January 14, and the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hitting HBO Max on January 18, to name just a few.
To help guide your appointing viewing for the must-sees and give you a glimpse of what other options will be out there next month, here’s a look at all of the new titles heading to your favorite streamers in January 2026 (listed in alphabetical order by streamer name).
AcornTV
January 5
My Life Is Murder Season 5
January 19
Hidden Assets
AMC+
January 15
Gangs of London Season 3
January 18
The Hillside Strangler
Apple TV
January 9
Tehran Season 3
January 14
Hijack Season 2
January 21
Drops of God Season 2
January 28
Shrinking Season 3
January 30
Yo Gabba GabbaLand!
BritBox
January 1
Shetland Season 10
January 8
The Game
January 14
Riot Women
CrunchyRoll
January 2
The Outcast Season 6
January 3
Sentenced to Be a Hero
Fate/strange Fake
January 4
Hana-Kimi
MF Ghost Season 3
The Daily Life of a Part-Time Torturer
Journal With Witch
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See
January 5
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2
Golden Kamuy Final Season
Wash It All Away
You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends!
January 6
Tune In to the Midnight Heart
The Demon King’s Daughter Is Too Kind!!
There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her
Isekai Office Worker: The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter
January 7
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29
A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation
January 8
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You Season 2
Roll Over and Die
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife
January 9
Fire Force Season 3 Part 2
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar
January 10
Trigun Stargaze
Dead Account
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans
January 11
Hell’s Paradise Season 2
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom
January 12
‘Tis Time for ‘Torture,’ Princess Season 2
January 14
[OSHI NO KO] Season 3
January 16
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2
Disney+
January 13
Tell Me More Lies
January 27
Wonder Man
HBO Max
January 8
The Pitt Season 2
January 11
Industry Season 4
January 18
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Hulu
January 9
A Thousand Blows Season 2
January 13
Tell Me Lies Season 3
January 21
The Beauty
Netflix
January 1
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2
Love from 9 to 5
My Korean Boyfriend
Run Away
Time Flies
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
January 2
Found Seasons 1-2
Land of Sin
January 3
The Following Seasons 1-3
January 5
Monday Night Raw: 2026
January 6
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1
January 7
11.22.63 Season 1
Marcello Hernández: American Boy
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Season 2
January 8
HIS & HERS
Love Is Blind: Germany Season 2
January 9
Alpha Males Season 4
People We Meet on Vacation
Prodigal Son Seasons 1-2
Stone Cold Fox
The Threesome
January 12
Monday Night Raw: 2026
January 13
The Boyfriend Season 2
January 14
The Queen of Flow Season 3
Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3
January 15
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
Bone Lake
Love Through a Prism
The Upshaws Part 7
To Love, To Lose
January 16
Can This Love Be Translated?
No Tail to Tell
Southland Seasons 1-5
The Rip
January 19
Monday Night Raw: 2026
Sandokan Season 1
January 20
Just a Dash Seasons 1-3
Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7
Star Search
WWE: Unreal Season 2
January 21
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
January 22
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Finding Her Edge
January 23
Skyscraper Live
The Big Fake
January 26
Monday Night Raw: 2026
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
January 27
Mike Epps: Delusional
January 29
Bridgerton Season 4
Kanopy
January 2
Problemista
Eighth Grade
Hereditary
X
It Comes at Night
A Prayer Before Dawn
The Secret Life of Trees
Night Call
January 9
Love Lies Bleeding
Jack Reacher (2012)
A Most Wanted Man
Free State of Jones
Ten Percent
Lord of War
The Cabin in the Woods
The Terminal
The Defiant Ones
Primitive War
January 16
The Shrouds
Destroyer
Missing Link
Annie Hall
Black Dog
Riefenstahl
Blue Steel
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
World War II in HD Color Season 5
January 23
Catch Me If You Can
Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer
The Space Between Us
Kevin Costner’s The West Season 1
A Star Without a Star
January 30
Rabbit Trap
Come to Daddy
The Assessment
Heavier Trip
Unicorns
Spy City
Running Scared
Paramount +
January 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
50 First Dates
A Man Called Horse
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
About Adam
About Time
Adore
Angels & Demons
Babel
Baby Driver
Barron’s Cove
Bebe’s Kids
Black Rain
Blue Chips
Blue Story
Brassed Off
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Chocolate City
City of God
City of Men
Clerks
Clockstoppers
Coach Carter
Company Man
Cool World
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Dead Man Walking
Deadlock
Devotion
Double Jeopardy
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Election
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fighting
Flashdance
Footloose (1984)
Four Rooms
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Funny Face
Grudge Match
Hard Eight
High Noon (1952)
House of Yes
I Love You, I Love You Not
In Too Deep
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jenny’s Wedding
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kate & Leopold
Last Weekend
Like Crazy
Love Me If You Dare
Major League
Maniac
Necessary Roughness
O (Othello)
Paid in Full
Percy Vs Goliath
Pixels
Pixie
Queenpins
Rudy
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Silence
Sinister
Sleeping Dogs
Southpaw
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Crossing Guard
The Crow (1994)
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Crying Game
The Da Vinci Code
The English Patient
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hours
The Little Prince
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Lookout
The Martian
The Other Guys
The Soloist
Twisted
Under the Stadium Lights
Undisputed
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
Undisputed III: Redemption
Villain
Wander
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
Wildcat
Would You Rather
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac
Zoolander 2
January 7
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Season 1
January 8
Girl Taken
Golden Eve
January 8
Coldwater
January 11
ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
January 14
Bar Rescue Season 9
Peppa Pig Season 10
January 15
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
January 20
Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer
January 21
SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15
January 22
Canada Shore
January 27
College
January 28
School Spirits Season 3
January 30
Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards
January 31
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Peacock
January 8
The Traitors Season 4
January 15
Ponies
Prime Video
January 8
Trainer Games
January 11
The Night Manager Season 2
January 21
Steal
January 25
It’s Not Like That