A family is going to unravel in FX’s newest series on Hulu.

On Tuesday, December 16, Seven Sisters was ordered to series on Hulu by FX. Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti, and J. Smith-Cameron lead a star-studded cast in this series about a family dealing with “haunting secrets” and a “desperate search for truth.”

Said Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment, in a statement, “We’ve been on the lookout for a compelling family drama, and when Will Arbery and Garrett Basch brought us Seven Sisters we found one that felt uniquely FX. It lives in the deep relatable dynamics of adult siblings and their parents but does so in a way that’s bold and original with an unexpected twist. This group of incredibly gifted actors brings this family’s secrets to life in a way that will draw audiences in and keep them guessing until the very end.”

Read on for everything we know so far about the cast, a premiere date, and more of this new drama that’s sure to have everyone hooked.

When will Seven Sisters premiere?

A premiere date or window has yet to be announced; it’s too soon for either with Seven Sisters just picked up to series.

Where can you watch Seven Sisters?

The series will stream on Hulu.

Who’s in the Seven Sisters cast?

The series stars Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti, J. Smith-Cameron, Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger, and Ryan Eggold.

Will Arbery, Garrett Basch, and Sean Durkin serve as executive producers. The drama is produced by FX Productions.

What’s Seven Sisters about?

According to the official logline, “A large, tight-knit family begins to unravel when a sister starts communing with a voice no one else can hear — forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets.”

Is there a Seven Sisters trailer?

Not yet. One won’t be available until closer to the premiere date.