‘Pluribus’: Rhea Seehorn & Karolina Wydra Break Down Carol & Zosia’s Big Moment (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Pluribus Season 1 Episode 8 “Charm Offensive.”]

It was the kiss felt round the world. We spoke with actors Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra about the passion that exploded between their characters, Carol and Zosia, in the eighth episode of sci-fi drama Pluribus. (Watch the video above for the full interview.)

Carol is one of the few humans not affected by a virus from outer space that turned the planet into a happy hive mind, and she has been trying to find a way to reverse the “joining.” Zosia, fully infected and blissed out, has been her chaperone in this new world. She was chosen for the role by the new collective brain because she looked like a character in one of Carol’s romance novels.

In preparing for the scene fans had long predicted would happen, Seehorn says, “Karolina and I had no hesitation about playing what the scene required and no inhibitions. We feel very safe with each other as actors. I got to play my side of extreme fragility, intense, passionate anger about feeling duped, about wrestling with these feelings that I’m having, knowing that I shouldn’t allow myself to think they’re real, but not being sure how far I can drill down on them. In the end, we settled in a place of [Carol] needed to be touched more than she probably even knew. But at the same time, she understands that she is giving up something. There is a cost.”

Seehorn also points out, “[Carol] has real affection for this person at this point, even though she is terrified that there’s nothing real about it.”

Wydra says there was much discussion among actors and writers about why the kiss happened. “The conversations were, ‘Is this kiss where Zosia has genuine feelings and is evolving within the hive mind? Is she evolving to becoming an individual within that and is she having real feelings for Carol, or is she performing for Carol to make her happy? After being intimate, who are to each other?’ I am excited for the audience to have their own interpretations of what that kiss is,” she shares.

Watch the video for more from Seehorn and Wydra.

Pluribus, Fridays, Apple TV