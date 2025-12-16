Hoda Kotb & Dylan Dreyer Share Adorable Family Snow Day Photos

What To Know Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer, who are neighbors in the New York suburbs, shared heartwarming photos of their children enjoying the first snow of the season.

Kotb posted pictures of herself with her daughters playing outside, while Dreyer shared a humorous account of her three sons playing in the snow as she supervised from indoors.

The two families frequently spend time together year-round, highlighting their close friendship and commitment to co-parenting after both hosts’ recent separations from their partners.

Snow season has officially hit the New York suburbs, and former Today colleagues Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer are taking advantage.

The two hosts, who are neighbors, both separately shared photos of their kids playing in the snow on Sunday (December 14). “Timing! Happy first snow ❤️,” Kotb captioned her Instagram post, which showed her out in the snow with her daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6. The family dog, Waffles, also made a hilarious photobombing appearance.

Kotb, who left the Today show back in January after 26 years at NBC News, was seen with her arms around her two girls, whom she adopted with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. All three were wrapped up in winter gear, including knitted hats, puffy coats, ski pants, and gloves.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Dreyer took a different approach. The Today show fill-in host and weathercaster shared a photo of her three boys– Calvin (8), Oliver (5), and Rusty (4)–playing outside in the snow while she watched them from the comfort of the sofa inside her house.

“Now that the boys are old enough to play in the snow alone, I can just sit here and relax right?” she wrote. “Well, besides the 40 minutes finding the snow clothes and putting them on, the “can you wipe my nose?” “Mommy, can you get us a football?” “Can I have water?” “Can you fix my glove?””

Dreyer shares her three boys with NBC News producer and cameraman Brian Fichera. In July, the former couple announced that they had separated a few months earlier, while remaining committed to co-parenting their children and continuing their friendship.

Kotb and Dreyer live close by and previously shared photos of their families enjoying the summer together. In an August newsletter for her wellness brand, Joy 101, Kotb shared, “Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long.”

She added that she and Dreyer’s kids enjoy “doing simple stuff—creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs.”

In June, Dreyer shared a slideshow of snaps of her and Kotb’s kids playing on the beach and riding bikes. “Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!” she captioned the gallery.

And in August, Kotb and her daughters joined Dreyer for her 44th birthday celebration. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” Dreyer captioned August 3 Instagram pics of herself celebrating her special day with Kotb’s family, her sons, and Fichera.