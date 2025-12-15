It seems that CBS isn’t done celebrating Everybody Loves Raymond‘s 30th anniversary as the network unveiled a Part 2 to its wildly successful, Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion special is officially on the way.

In addition to unveiling a premiere date, CBS has also shared some details about what viewers can expect from the second half of this exciting presentation. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come, and stay tuned for more details leading up to the TV event.

When does Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 air?

The extra special holiday presentation of Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 will officially arrive on Monday, December 22, at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

How long is Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2?

Everybody Loves Raymond‘s latest reunion presentation will clock in at an hour, meaning there’s time for plenty of new reveals and candid moments to uncover.

Who will appear in Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2?

According to CBS, Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal will return to host the televised event that brings fans closer than ever to the original series, with anecdotes and stories recounted by cast and creatives. It’s unclear yet if the rest of the stars who appeared in the first part of the reunion will be present for this presentation, but if so, that would include Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten.

What can fans expect from Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2?

As teased by the network, Everybody Loves Raymond‘s latest reunion presentation will see Romano, Rosenthal, and more share their thoughts on the magic of being back on set and reuniting with the cast, in addition to showcasing never-before-seen content, outtakes, and behind-the-scenes footage fans won’t want to miss. Plus, look forward to guest stars, writers, and producers as they provide unique insight into the creation of the hit comedy.

Why is there an Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2?

Part 2 of this anniversary reunion special comes on the heels of the first reunion special’s success. According to CBS, the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion special garnered 10.08 million live plus 7-day multiplatform viewers across both broadcasts and streaming after it aired on Monday, November 24, and Friday, November 28, and streamed on Paramount+.

Who made Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2?

The anniversary special is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and executive-produced by Romano, Rosnethal, Rory Rosegarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2, Monday, December 22, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+