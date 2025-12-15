‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament, the ‘Rise’ of Women’s Sports, Double the ‘FBI,’ Labor Issues at St. Denis
Tournament season begins on Jeopardy! with the three-week “Second Chance” rounds. The Peacock docuseries The Rise charts the growth in popularity — and revenue — of women’s sports. A murder investigation erupts into a city-wide calamity in a two-part FBI midseason finale. The underappreciated nurses of St. Denis Medical threaten a walkout.
Jeopardy!
If the players over the next few weeks look familiar, there’s a reason. The “Second Chance Tournament” brings back talented contestants who came this close to winning their game, impressing producers enough to give them another shot. For three weeks through January 2, groups of three compete in semifinal and final games, with each week’s Friday winner advancing to the Champions Wildcard tournament that begins January 5 for two weeks. (The ultimate Tournament of Champions begins January 19.) Up first in Group 1 are Hollywood voice actor Erik Nielsen, New York City psychiatrist Erin Li and New Jersey teacher Eugene Huang.
The Rise
From Hello Sunshine, a docuseries explores the increasingly high profile of women’s professional sports, which is estimated to have netted more than $2.35 billion in revenue this year. The series opens with two installments: WNBA 2024: The Year That Changed Everything relives a breakthrough year for women’s basketball with record-setting TV ratings, sold-out arenas, and nearly 2 billion social views. The New Moneyball examines the business behind the spectacle. Future episodes planned for 2026 include a behind-the-scenes look at the first year of the Professional Women’s Hockey League and a profile of The Gold Medal Girls of X Games.
FBI
Holiday preparations take a backseat to averting citywide disaster in a two-part midseason finale. It begins with the discovery of three slain sex workers in a brownstone, with the investigation taking an alarming turn when the killer is revealed to be part of a larger mission. Just how large becomes clear when cell towers, Internet and emergency services are wiped out throughout the city with the intent of disrupting society.
St. Denis Medical
Things almost get serious in the hospital mockumentary when a suddenly decisive Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) denies the nurses’ request to be compensated for continuing education, and amid talk of a walkout, charge nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) is caught in the conflict’s crossfire, with both sides expecting her to be their “mole.” Leading the charge: the hypercritical Rene (Superstore‘s Nico Santos), Alex’s workplace nemesis. But even the guileless Matt (Mekki Leeper) gets riled up when Serena (Kahyun Kim) explains corporate greed to him in a way he can understand. Followed by The Paper (8:30/7:30c), where editor-in-chief Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) brings turmoil into the office when he makes the staff test the products in Esmeralda’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) advertorials.
Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir
Seeking some holiday spirit? Look no further than this musical concert special, featuring Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and 24‘s Dennis Haysbert joining the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for an evening of classic carols and inspirational stories. Haysbert narrates the original Christmas story from the book of Luke and tells of African philanthropist Dr. Charles Mulli, who rose from poverty in Kenya and gave up a fortune to rescue thousands of abandoned children.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Celebrity Name That Tune (8/7c, Fox): Chicago Med alum Torrey DeVitto, who we just saw participating in Celebrity Weakest Link a week ago, hopes to have better luck when she faces comedian Craig Robinson in the first round of the musical game show.
- The Voice (9/8c, NBC): Before Tuesday’s live finale crowns a Season 28 winner, the top six singers perform a contemporary and a classic song to earn America’s vote.
- Watson (10/9c, CBS): Nat Faxon returns as the biohacker Hobie (previously a patient with a mysteriously glowing chest), who brings his girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after a gene-editing experiment goes wrong. Robert Carlyle also makes a repeat appearance as Sherlock Holmes, who’s beginning to make Watson (Morris Chestnut) suspicious.
- The Madame Blanc Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): An explosive two-part Christmas edition of the cozy mystery series finds Jean (Sally Lindsay) dealing with a literal ticking bomb that she finds inside a rare box once owned by Marie Antoinette. Can she keep her head long enough to save the day?