‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament, the ‘Rise’ of Women’s Sports, Double the ‘FBI,’ Labor Issues at St. Denis

Tournament season begins on Jeopardy! with the three-week “Second Chance” rounds. The Peacock docuseries The Rise charts the growth in popularity — and revenue — of women’s sports. A murder investigation erupts into a city-wide calamity in a two-part FBI midseason finale. The underappreciated nurses of St. Denis Medical threaten a walkout.

Courtesy of 'Jeopardy!'/YouTube

Jeopardy!

If the players over the next few weeks look familiar, there’s a reason. The “Second Chance Tournament” brings back talented contestants who came this close to winning their game, impressing producers enough to give them another shot. For three weeks through January 2, groups of three compete in semifinal and final games, with each week’s Friday winner advancing to the Champions Wildcard tournament that begins January 5 for two weeks. (The ultimate Tournament of Champions begins January 19.) Up first in Group 1 are Hollywood voice actor Erik Nielsen, New York City psychiatrist Erin Li and New Jersey teacher Eugene Huang.

Peacock

The Rise

Documentary Premiere

From Hello Sunshine, a docuseries explores the increasingly high profile of women’s professional sports, which is estimated to have netted more than $2.35 billion in revenue this year. The series opens with two installments: WNBA 2024: The Year That Changed Everything relives a breakthrough year for women’s basketball with record-setting TV ratings, sold-out arenas, and nearly 2 billion social views. The New Moneyball examines the business behind the spectacle. Future episodes planned for 2026 include a behind-the-scenes look at the first year of the Professional Women’s Hockey League and a profile of The Gold Medal Girls of X Games.

CBS

FBI

Midseason Finale 9/8c

Holiday preparations take a backseat to averting citywide disaster in a two-part midseason finale. It begins with the discovery of three slain sex workers in a brownstone, with the investigation taking an alarming turn when the killer is revealed to be part of a larger mission. Just how large becomes clear when cell towers, Internet and emergency services are wiped out throughout the city with the intent of disrupting society.

Justin Lubin / NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

Things almost get serious in the hospital mockumentary when a suddenly decisive Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) denies the nurses’ request to be compensated for continuing education, and amid talk of a walkout, charge nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) is caught in the conflict’s crossfire, with both sides expecting her to be their “mole.” Leading the charge: the hypercritical Rene (Superstore‘s Nico Santos), Alex’s workplace nemesis. But even the guileless Matt (Mekki Leeper) gets riled up when Serena (Kahyun Kim) explains corporate greed to him in a way he can understand. Followed by The Paper (8:30/7:30c), where editor-in-chief Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) brings turmoil into the office when he makes the staff test the products in Esmeralda’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) advertorials.

Ruthie Ann Miles and Dennis Haysbert (PBS and BYUtv)

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

8/7c

Seeking some holiday spirit? Look no further than this musical concert special, featuring Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and 24‘s Dennis Haysbert joining the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for an evening of classic carols and inspirational stories. Haysbert narrates the original Christmas story from the book of Luke and tells of African philanthropist Dr. Charles Mulli, who rose from poverty in Kenya and gave up a fortune to rescue thousands of abandoned children.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: