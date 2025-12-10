‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Celebrates Wildly After Car Win & Cracks Up Drew Carey

A The Price Is Right contestant cracked up host Drew Carey after he celebrated his wild win. The contestant shouted out his wife during the game after he paid compliments to another woman.

Joshua came up to the podium during the second item up for bid, but didn’t win until the fourth item. He bid $1 on an Ecovac window cleaning robot. The actual price was $600, and all of the other bids were $1,350 and over.

When Joshua won, he came to the stage to play One Away for a 2025 Chevrolet Trax LT. The way One Away works is that there are five numbers on a board that are all “one digit away” from the actual price of the car. The game show contestant can choose to either go up a number or down a number.

Once they pick their price, they ask the show’s behind-the-scenes “Mighty Sound Effects Lady” how many numbers they have right. If they don’t have five right on the first turn, they can change which numbers they think are wrong and hope they are the right ones to win.

Joshua started out with 36275. The Price Is Right contestant decided to go with $25,186. After that, Joshua asked the sound effects lady if he had one number right.

“Oh, mighty, beautiful, gorgeous sound effects lady. Do I have at least one number right?” he asked.

“You’re a married guy, right?” Drew Carey asked.

“I am,” Joshua replied, which made Carey laugh. His wife, Liz, sat in the audience.

“I can always tell the married guys,” the host joked. Joshua had one number right and then asked for the second.

“Oh, mighty sound effects lady, who is beautiful and glorious, but not as beautiful and glorious as my wife, do I have at least two numbers right?” the contestant asked. The host continued to crack up and wiped away tears.

“Beautiful, glorious, sound effects lady, who is much less beautiful than my wife, do I have three numbers right?” Joshua asked again.

When Joshua asked for the fourth number, no sound went off, so he only had three correct. He decided to change the price to $25,384.

Joshua won the car and screamed, “Oh my goodness!” Oh my goodness!” He ran over to the car and jumped into model Devin Goda’s arms.

“This is amazing!” he said as he got into the car.

“Here’s to Josh and his beautiful wife,” Carey ended the segment.