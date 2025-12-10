‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Celebrates Wildly After Car Win & Cracks Up Drew Carey

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Joshua winning a car on December 9, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

A The Price Is Right contestant cracked up host Drew Carey after he celebrated his wild win. The contestant shouted out his wife during the game after he paid compliments to another woman.

Joshua came up to the podium during the second item up for bid, but didn’t win until the fourth item. He bid $1 on an Ecovac window cleaning robot. The actual price was $600, and all of the other bids were $1,350 and over.

When Joshua won, he came to the stage to play One Away for a 2025 Chevrolet Trax LT. The way One Away works is that there are five numbers on a board that are all “one digit away” from the actual price of the car. The game show contestant can choose to either go up a number or down a number.

Once they pick their price, they ask the show’s behind-the-scenes “Mighty Sound Effects Lady” how many numbers they have right. If they don’t have five right on the first turn, they can change which numbers they think are wrong and hope they are the right ones to win.

Joshua started out with 36275. The Price Is Right contestant decided to go with $25,186. After that, Joshua asked the sound effects lady if he had one number right.

“Oh, mighty, beautiful, gorgeous sound effects lady. Do I have at least one number right?” he asked.

“You’re a married guy, right?” Drew Carey asked.

“I am,” Joshua replied, which made Carey laugh. His wife, Liz, sat in the audience.

“I can always tell the married guys,” the host joked. Joshua had one number right and then asked for the second.

“Oh, mighty sound effects lady, who is beautiful and glorious, but not as beautiful and glorious as my wife, do I have at least two numbers right?” the contestant asked. The host continued to crack up and wiped away tears.

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Collapses After Winning Car – See Drew Carey React
Related

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Collapses After Winning Car – See Drew Carey React

“Beautiful, glorious, sound effects lady, who is much less beautiful than my wife, do I have three numbers right?” Joshua asked again.

When Joshua asked for the fourth number, no sound went off, so he only had three correct. He decided to change the price to $25,384.

Joshua won the car and screamed, “Oh my goodness!” Oh my goodness!” He ran over to the car and jumped into model Devin Goda’s arms.

“This is amazing!” he said as he got into the car.

“Here’s to Josh and his beautiful wife,” Carey ended the segment.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right

Drew Carey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
1
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Teases Returning Characters — Get Details on When
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 8
2
Brian Dietzen Talks ‘NCIS’ Love Triangle With Palmer, Knight & Torres
Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
3
Inside Hope & Liam’s ‘B&B’ Wedding — Will It Last This Time?
(left) Kardea Brown on red carpet, (right) Valerie Bertinelli on her Food Network show
4
Food Network’s Kardea Brown Reacts to Backlash After Replacing Valerie Bertinelli
5
‘FBI’: OA & Gemma Break Up — Why Fans Weren’t Surprised