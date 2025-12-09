‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Shares Touching Message With Fans & Cohosts

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but Whoopi Goldberg is still sharing messages of gratitude on air. On Tuesday’s (December 9) new episode of The View, she and cohosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were greeted with enthusiastic applause from their live studio audience, and Goldberg thanked the crowd for that warm reception right away.

“Thank you for that. We really do appreciate it,” she said.

Behar then noted, cheekily, “They seem to like us lately more than they used to.”

To that, Goldberg said, “I’ll take the win. But it also tells you that the people want good stuff.”

Hostin then added, “They want the truth,” to which Goldberg agreed and said, “They don’t mind if we disagree because we disagree with a little class, I guess. We can say, ‘Listen, I don’t agree with that, but OK, we can move on.’ And we try to do that with our guests as well, and we appreciate that ya’ll keep coming to see us, and you keep watching, and we appreciate you.”

The cohosts went on to demonstrate their approach to keeping the discourse civil when some of them disagreed over the first “Hot Topic” discussion: whether Texas representative and now-Senate hopeful Jasmine Crockett has taken the right campaign approach by running an ad filled with Donald Trump‘s verbal insults of her intellect.

“Speaking of disagreement respectfully,” Griffin said to start the conversation. “It’s been about 30 years since a Democrat was elected statewide in Texas. Doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t try to run; they absolutely should. That’s a good campaign ad if you’re running to be the queen of the resistance, if you want to be the face of taking on Donald Trump. If you’re trying to win a red state that he has won every time he’s been on the ballot… you’ve got to talk about not just what you’re against, which is Donald Trump. You have to talk about what you’re for.”

“I respectfully agree and disagree,” Haines said. “I do think we’re seeing now, with the elections we’ve witnessed that have been overwhelming victories, [they] were about the people and what they needed to hear that has been lost in the Donald Trump era in general. But what I did like about it is we’re seeing unprecedented numbers, dozens of people leaving politics because they are so disheartened and discouraged at how things aren’t getting done. So I kind of appreciated her energy, that she went harder when everyone else is kind of walking away.”

Hostin, on the other hand, felt strongly in favor of Crockett’s moxie, saying, “Well, I loved it. I wanted to see that kind of energy. I think we need an opposition party. I don’t think we need business as usual.”

Goldberg later closed out the conversation by saying that the part should “find the best people,” but individuals should feel free to try for an election if they so choose. “Don’t let anybody tell you, ‘Not them, but them.’ It’s a mix, and anybody can do it. We can all run.”

