‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Shocking Confession After Harrison Whitaker Loss

Are Harrison Whitaker and Ken Jennings connected in more ways than one? The recent Jeopardy! super-champion and the iconic show host have both been talking bar trivia nights. And while Whitaker is a huge fan of them, Jennings has a somewhat shocking different view.

Jennings got candid about trivia games during a Jeopardy! audience Q&A when one of the audience members asked him if he ever went to local trivia nights at bars.

At first, the host smiled and quipped, “Just stunt on those hoes?” The joke was in reference to an answer he gave during his legendary first run on the show when he responded, “What is a hoe?” He and the audience cracked up.

“I do not play much bar trivia, I have to say,” Ken Jennings said. “It’s kind of an awkward situation. It’s weird if I win. It’s weird if I lose. Like nobody’s happy either way, I think.”

The clip was posted to Instagram on November 28 with the caption, “Didn’t have this on your bingo card, did ya? #Jeopardy! #KenJennings.”

This video was posted after Harrison Whitaker recorded his final game which aired on December 1. In that episode he revealed during the interviews that his dream job would be to own his own bar or pub where he can host “brutally hard” trivia nights.

“Because in the past, I’ve hosted lots of trivia and quiz nights at pubs, but eventually the landlord tells me that I need to make it easier, and I’m sick of it,” he said.

Jennings laughed and responded, “You want your own bar, just so you can run brutally hard trivia and no one can stop you?”

“Exactly,” Whitaker responded.

“Wow. A trivia dictator. I love this for you,” Jennings replied.

Whitaker ended his 14-game streak with $375,999, so he has enough to buy a bar or pub somewhere. But will Ken Jennings show up and play? Probably not.