Daniel Goddard Thanks Fans Amid ‘General Hospital’ Exit & Major Family Loss

General Hospital star Daniel Goddard thanked fans amid his exit from the show and a major family loss.

On Thursday, November 27, the actor who played Professor Henry Dalton took to Instagram with a video message for his followers.

“Happy Thanksgiving from Sydney, Australia!” he captioned the update. “I’m heading home to LA and I want you to know I’m thinking about you and I’m grateful for your love and your support now and always! Daniel.”

In the clip, Goddard added, “Thank you for all the love, as always. You guys are fantastic. You’re always there, and I feel the love. And I send the love back to you.”

On November 10, Goddard announced the death of his father with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“My father has passed away. As I sit here and reflect upon his life, I’m flooded with memories of all the advice that he gave me growing up,” he wrote. “We’d always call them tips and tricks. Like, ‘You’ve gotta look the part to get the part!’ And ‘Take care, save wear!’ There were so many that at the time you just don’t seem to understand what it is they’re trying to teach you. But once I became a father and had my own sons, it all started to make sense.”

Goddard concluded, “Thank you for everything you did for me, Dad. I learned more from you than you ever could have imagined. Rest in peace. I love you, your son… Daniel. ❤️.”

In the comments of his November 27 update, fans continued showering Goddard with words of support.

One Instagram user wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving Daniel, still thinking of u and ur family 🙏💕🇺🇸.”

Another shared, “Happy Thanksgiving to you, Rachael and the boys! I hope you’re doing ok and I’m sending you love and prayers again for the loss of your dad. 🙏🏻 Get home safely!”

Someone else echoed, “Hi Daniel, Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family. I am sending you big hugs and praying for you and your family. Much love ❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “Safe travels back home Daniel!! I know it’s so hard losing a parent. My heart goes out to you and your family!”

In the November 19 episode of General Hospital, Dalton was killed off after joining the soap opera in April.

A spokesperson for the show told Soap Opera Digest: “We can confirm that Daniel Goddard has exited General Hospital as Professor Henry Dalton. Executive Producer Frank Valentini says, ‘I really enjoyed working with Daniel. It was a short-term role from the start and we appreciate what a good job Daniel did with it. We wish him all the best in the future.’”

