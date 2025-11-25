What To Know This week, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is airing reruns instead of new episodes due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The break comes four months after CBS canceled the late-night show.

Colbert addressed rumors that the show was canceled because of politics earlier this month.

This week’s episodes of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert may look familiar to fans.

The CBS late-night talk show is airing reruns of recent episodes all week, starting on Monday, November 24. There’s a simple explanation behind the show’s current hiatus, as the week’s episodes coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 27.

Monday’s rerun originally aired on November 12 and featured interviews with Jonathan Karl and Pete Townshend, the latter of whom sat in with Louis Cato and the Late Show Band. Tuesday night’s rerun will air the November 10 episode, featuring guests Demi Moore and Ken Burns.

The show’s October 22 episode with Emma Stone and Alex Wagner will air again on Wednesday, November 26, followed by the series’ November 3 episode with Tom Hanks and a performance by Mavis Staples on Thursday. The week will conclude on Friday, November 28, with the show’s November 5 episode featuring Tiffany Haddish and Gary Cole.

The Late Show‘s current break comes four months after CBS canceled the series. The show will air its final episode in May 2026.

The cancellation occurred shortly after CBS’ parent company, Paramount, settled a $16 million lawsuit with President Donald Trump, as he accused the show 60 Minutes of editing a 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. CBS stated that the cancellation was purely a financial decision, while Trump denied being the reason for the show’s end via Truth Social in July.

Colbert has continued to criticize Trump’s presidential administration on and off the show. In an interview with GQ published earlier this month, Colbert addressed theories that the series was canceled over politics.

“My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision. I can understand why people would have that reaction,” he said of the speculation, “because CBS or the parent corporation — I’m not going to say who made that decision, because I don’t know; no one’s ever going to tell us — decided to cut a check for $16 million to the president of the United States over a lawsuit that their own lawyers, Paramount’s own lawyers, said is completely without merit.”

He continued, “It is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favor with a single individual. If people have theories that associate me with that, it’s a reasonable thing to think because CBS or the corporation clearly did it once. But my side of the street is clean and I have no interest in picking up a broom or adding to refuse on the other side of the street. Not my problem. So people can have their theories.”

While Colbert said he was “surprised” by the cancellation, he also told the outlet that “every show’s got to end at some time.” He stated, “I’ve been on a bunch of shows that have ended sometimes by our lights and sometimes by the decision of other people. And that’s just the nature of show business. You can’t worry about that. You got to be a big boy about that. But I think we’re the first number one show to ever get canceled.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS