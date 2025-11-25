What To Know Everybody Loves Raymond‘s reunion revealed an emotional letter from Ray Romano’s brother.

In behind-the-scenes footage, Ray Romano read the note aloud at the comedy series’ wrap.

Everybody Loves Raymond‘s anniversary reunion special on CBS may have been all about the Barone family getting back together, but one highlight from the TV event was seeing the real-life family members of the stars and creatives, particularly those surrounding Ray Romano.

In addition to featuring Romano’s wife Anna and their children, Alexandra, Gregory, Matthew, and Joseph, the special included his brother, Richard Romano. As the reunion neared its final minutes, Richard shared an anecdote, revealing, “When Raymond left for Hollywood, me and my brother Bobby decided to put a little note in his suitcase, cause we were gonna miss him, you know? And I didn’t hear anything, and neither did my brother Robert for nine years.”

“I didn’t know if he read it, and then the final show comes, and it was very, very dramatic and emotional, and in his speech he says, ‘I wanna read something,'” Richard recalled. The scene then shifts to archival behind-the-scenes footage of Ray addressing the show’s team at the wrap, as he said, “This is a little note that my brother, both my brothers, gave me when I was leaving New York.”

“I’m saying, ‘Oh my god, he saved it?'” Richard remembered, and Ray explained in the footage, “They stuck this into my luggage…”

“What I wrote to him was, ‘I hope you remember this verse: What does it profit a man…'” Richard began to recite, as Ray finished, “If he gains the whole world but loses his soul?”

“He had tears in his eyes, and he goes, ‘Oh, I hope I did that, god.'” Richard continued. “And it was very moving, and I think he did. I think God would be very happy with him.”

The poignant reveal of footage from the show’s original wrap offered a glimpse at the backstage vibes between the cast and creatives, and set up the reunion special’s final segment, which was a never-before-seen gag reel.

