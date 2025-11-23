Jerry O’Connell Drops Jaws in ‘Diabolical’ Photo With John Stamos

What To Know Jerry O’Connell posted a playful Instagram photo with John Stamos, his wife Rebecca Romijn’s ex-husband, and Stamos’ current wife, Caitlin McHugh.

O’Connell humorously captioned the post, thanking Howie Mandel for bringing them together.

The unexpected reunion photo delighted followers, who praised O’Connell’s witty caption.

Jerry O’Connell dropped jaws in a “diabolical” photo with John Stamos — his wife, Rebecca Romijn s ex-husband— as he thanked Howie Mandel for bringing him together.

On Saturday, November 22, O’Connell, 51, took to Instagram with a snapshot of himself, Stamos, 62, and Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, 39, seemingly at one of Mandel’s stand-up comedy events.

“First @zohrankmamdani and @realdonaldtrump,” the Stand by Me star began, tagging President Donald Trump and newly elected New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani. “Then me and @johnstamos.” He added, “You are up @russian_kremlin & zelenskyy_official, ” tagging Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

To conclude the bizarre update, O’Connell declared, “Gorgeous fam and gorgeous people @johnstamos & @caitlinskybound. Happy Birthday @howiemandel.”

In the comments, Mandel, 69, replied, “This is what I do. I bring people together. You’re welcome 👏.”

Stamos and Romijn, 53, were married from 1998 to 2005 before he married McHugh in 2018. The Full House star and McHugh share a son, Billy, 7. Meanwhile, O’Connell has been married to Romijn since 2007, and they share 16-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry O’Connell (@mrjerryoc)

In the comments, O’Connell’s fans shared their surprise and delight over the unexpected photo with Stamos, with one Instagram user declaring, “This caption is some of your best work, man! 👏👏👏.”

A second echoed, “Caption king.”

Another follower wrote, “Oh Jerry, you’re tooooo funny 😁 😂 O’Connell & Stamos – like a buddy cop film 😂.”

Someone else echoed, “You should play buddy cops. @rebeccaromijn could play the femme fatale you’re assigned to take down.”

One Instagram user wondered, “What does your wife think of this? 😮.”

“Iconic 👏,” someone else commented.”

Yet another follower pointed out,”Jerry😂 this is diabolical and we love it.”

“Loving this for you two 👏👏👏,” a different fan shared.

Meanwhile, yet another fan confessed, “I literally gasped out loud. …also, you’re hilarious. Good for you all.”