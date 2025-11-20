What To Know TV Insider has released an exclusive video featuring The Rookie Season 7 bloopers, showing cast members like Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, and Eric Winter getting tongue-tied.

The drama will return for its eighth season on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 10/9c on ABC, with the storyline taking the team international to Prague.

Season 7 left off with a couple major cliffhangers and hope for Chenford’s future.

There’s just over a month and a half until The Rookie returns for its eighth season, and we’ve gotten a couple of teases about what’s to come on the drama, but you know what’s an even better way to pass the time until January 2026? By watching some Season 7 bloopers, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at just that.

The video above offers a look at Nathan Fillion struggling to get a line out in a scene with Shawn Ashmore, Mekia Cox and Richard T. Jones getting tongue-tied at various points, Eric Winter causing Ashmore, himself, and everyone behind the cameras to burst out laughing, and much more.

The Rookie returns for its eighth season on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 10/9c on ABC (following Will Trent‘s Season 4 premiere and High Potential‘s midseason return). And when it does, the drama is going international, with the team headed to Prague, as was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The new season also has some cliffhangers from last spring’s finale to address. Oscar (Matthew Glave) was still a fugitive — after kidnapping Nolan (Fillion) — while Monica (Bridget Regan), after earlier in the season getting her hands on classified intel, made a deal and now has immunity. As executive producer Alexi Hawley told us after the finale, “I think there are facets to the immunity deal that we can play with that keep her sort of active in our world that really work with our storytelling.”

It also seems like it’s just a matter of time before Tim (Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) are back together — he broached the topic (and moving in together!) in the finale, only for her to fall asleep since she was on the night shift as the newest sergeant.

