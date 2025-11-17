What To Know Noah Reid returns as serial killer Tommy Cummins in a new episode of Murder in a Small Town.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) questions him in prison about his victims.

The episode will feature Karl traveling to Seattle to confront Tommy, while back in Gibsons, Cassandra faces council issues, and the police deal with the disappearance of one of their own.

He’s back!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s (November 18) new episode of Murder in a Small Town, we see the long-awaited return of Noah Reid‘s killer character, Tommy Cummins.

In the clip, Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) visits Tommy in his creepy mural-covered cell — more artistic homages to his array of victims, no doubt — and the murderer is all too happy to see the detective who finally caught him.

“Carl, I’d shake your hand, but…” he says, before wiggling his handcuffs with a sigh.

“Where’s the first victim?” Karl says, cutting through the small talk.

“Hi, Tommy. It’s good to see you. You look good, all things considered. How’s prison?” Tommy responds.

“You’re not my friend. To be frank, you look better than I’d hoped,” Karl says bluntly. “Where’s the first victim?”

Tommy then brings up Karl’s daughter, saying, “How’s Holly doing? She’s still pursuing photography, I hope. I meant what I said. That kid could be very special.”

After Karl then warns Tommy, “Don’t test me,” the killer finally relents and offers some key information about the whereabouts of his victim’s body, which the district attorney (played by Jamie Chung) then pinpoints on a map.

When Karl asks about the second victim, Tommy begins to hum, and it’s a tune Karl recognizes: “Vissi d’arte,” Puccini’s Tosca.

“Hey, that’s very good, Karl,” he says. “Corrupt police chief plots to kill the lover of an opera singer so he can have her all to himself. ‘Vissi d’arte,’ ‘Vissi d’amore,’ I live for art. I lived for love.”

The logline for the episode, “Masterpiece,” tells us, “Karl is called up to Seattle, where he is reunited with twisted serial killer Tommy Cummins. With the hopes of finally bringing closure to the families of Tommy’s victims, Karl must piece together his sick puzzles. Back in Gibsons, Cassandra deals with council conflicts and an unexpected visit from her mother, while the police squad struggles when one of their own is missing.”

Murder in a Small Town, Tuesdays, 8/7c