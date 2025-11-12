‘Murder in a Small Town’ Brings Noah Reid’s Killer Character Back (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Murder in a Small Town Noah reid
Preview
Fox

The next episode of Murder in a Small Town will deliver on what viewers have been waiting for: Noah Reid, last seen in the first-season finale, will reprise his role as serial killer Tommy Cummins.

“It’s epic,” teases executive producer Tina Pehme. “It’s a much bigger episode than we usually do.”

According to Pehme, expect a “cat-and-mouse” game to unfold between Reid’s art-loving murderer and Rossif Sutherland‘s police chief Karl Alberg, with Jamie Chung guest-starring as the assistant DA who brings them back together.

“It’s a meeting of the minds,” Pehme says. “As you can imagine, the way he amalgamates what he considers art into what he does is very creative, so it’s going to be a real visual feast.”

Fans will undoubtedly remember Tommy Cummins as the art teacher who’d been secretly murdering people before posing their bodies for a series of morbid portraits.

Of his return, fellow executive producer Jared Barenholz said, “The way I think of Tommy Cummins is if Alberg is our Sherlock, Tommy might be his Moriarty. And seeing the rapport, the back and forth, the mano a mano, high-intensity, cat-and-mouse game between the two of them playing out in a very different context has the potential to be really fun for audiences.”

'Murder in a Small Town': Sara Canning on Her Character's 'Unraveling'
Related

'Murder in a Small Town': Sara Canning on Her Character's 'Unraveling'

Added EP Kim Roberts, “Noah takes a lot of delight in his character.”

The new episode is titled “Masterpiece,” and the logline tells us, “Karl is called up to Seattle, where he is reunited with twisted serial killer Tommy Cummins. With the hopes of finally bringing closure to the families of Tommy’s victims, Karl must piece together his sick puzzles. Back in Gibsons, Cassandra deals with council conflicts and an unexpected visit from her mother, while the police squad struggles when one of their own is missing.”

Based on the events of this week’s episode, that last bit could mean that either Sid (Aaron Douglas) is MIA after his car crash in the cliffhanger ending or Laila (Bethany Brown) is still reeling from her officer-involved shooting incident with the double homicide-turned-heist case. We’ll have to wait and see, but for now, there are some new photos of the episode that do hold a few clues about what to expect. Check those out below!

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Guest star Noah Reid in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Tommy Cummins looks menacing in his orange jumpsuit in this shot.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Guest star Patrick Roccas, guest star Noah Reid, and Rossif Sutherland in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Is Tommy going to become an unlikely assistant to Karl?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Rossif Sutherland, guest star Noah Reid, and guest star Patrick Roccas in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Tommy and Karl will come face to face in the back of a transport van.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Guest star Jamie Chung and Rossif Sutherland in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

What will Karl have to say to the serial killer from Season 1?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Guest star Jamie Chung in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Jamie Chung guest stars as the DA who brings Karl and Tommy Cummins back together.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Guest star Katherine Evans in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Guet star Katherine Evans plays the mystery woman handcuffed to a tree in this shot.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Rossif Sutherland and guest star Katherine Evans in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Why does Karl have her in cuffs?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Marcia Gay Harden in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Mayor Christie Holman (Marcia Gay Harden) is all business, as usual.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Kristin Kreuk in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Cassandra will have another chat with the mayor. Can they make a new budget deal for the town council to vote on?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Guest star Noah Reid in the
Kailey Schwerman / FOX

Why is Tommy in the woods without his jumpsuit or cuffs? Is this a flashback, or did something go terribly wrong with the case? We’ll find out next Tuesday!

Murder in a Small Town, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox

Murder in a Small Town key art
Rossif Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland

Kristin Kreuk

Kristin Kreuk

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Full Cast & Crew

FOX

Series

2024–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Murder in a Small Town ›

Murder in a Small Town

Noah Reid




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dancing With the Stars 2025
1
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shocker as Fan Favorite Is Eliminated
Madylin Sweeten and Ray Romano from 'Everybody Loves Raymond'
2
Ray Romano Meets TV Daughter’s Baby at ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion in BTS Photos
Kirstie Alley, Aaron Carter, Valerie Harper
3
Remembering ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants We’ve Lost
4
Fox Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates: Full Schedule
Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5
5
Inside ‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover: Gibbs’ Scene Partner & [Spoiler]’s Return