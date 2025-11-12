The next episode of Murder in a Small Town will deliver on what viewers have been waiting for: Noah Reid, last seen in the first-season finale, will reprise his role as serial killer Tommy Cummins.

“It’s epic,” teases executive producer Tina Pehme. “It’s a much bigger episode than we usually do.”

According to Pehme, expect a “cat-and-mouse” game to unfold between Reid’s art-loving murderer and Rossif Sutherland‘s police chief Karl Alberg, with Jamie Chung guest-starring as the assistant DA who brings them back together.

“It’s a meeting of the minds,” Pehme says. “As you can imagine, the way he amalgamates what he considers art into what he does is very creative, so it’s going to be a real visual feast.”

Fans will undoubtedly remember Tommy Cummins as the art teacher who’d been secretly murdering people before posing their bodies for a series of morbid portraits.

Of his return, fellow executive producer Jared Barenholz said, “The way I think of Tommy Cummins is if Alberg is our Sherlock, Tommy might be his Moriarty. And seeing the rapport, the back and forth, the mano a mano, high-intensity, cat-and-mouse game between the two of them playing out in a very different context has the potential to be really fun for audiences.”

Added EP Kim Roberts, “Noah takes a lot of delight in his character.”

The new episode is titled “Masterpiece,” and the logline tells us, “Karl is called up to Seattle, where he is reunited with twisted serial killer Tommy Cummins. With the hopes of finally bringing closure to the families of Tommy’s victims, Karl must piece together his sick puzzles. Back in Gibsons, Cassandra deals with council conflicts and an unexpected visit from her mother, while the police squad struggles when one of their own is missing.”

Based on the events of this week’s episode, that last bit could mean that either Sid (Aaron Douglas) is MIA after his car crash in the cliffhanger ending or Laila (Bethany Brown) is still reeling from her officer-involved shooting incident with the double homicide-turned-heist case. We’ll have to wait and see, but for now, there are some new photos of the episode that do hold a few clues about what to expect. Check those out below!