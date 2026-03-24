CBS News’ Andrew Huberman Tells Bill Maher ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

What To Know Andrew Huberman, a new CBS News contributor, stated on Bill Maher’s podcast that he believes Jeffrey Epstein was killed in prison.

Huberman and Maher discussed the suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and other related suicides.

They criticized influential figures for continuing to associate with Epstein despite his 2008 conviction.

Health expert Andrew Huberman, who Bari Weiss hired as one of CBS News’ new contributors in January, has stated that he doesn’t believe the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison.

Huberman made the statement during his appearance on Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast on Monday (March 23), while the pair discussed Epstein’s crimes and his connections across various industries and influential figures.

“He was killed,” Huberman said, per Mediaite. “It’s so obvious he was killed and didn’t kill himself.” He went on to mention other suspicious suicides, including Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Epstein of trafficking her to former Prince Andrew, and Al Seckel, who was married to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister.

“There are a lot of people who apparently offed themselves around this,” Huberman stated.

“It very well could be that these deaths are legitimately suspicious,” Maher added. “Because a lot of people have a lot to hide from.”

Huberman went on to say that the most shocking part of it all to him is how so many of these people who associated with Epstein were “overlooking the fact that he was a pedophile.” He added that Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea to soliciting a minor for prostitution should have made him “radioactive” from that point on.

“You think they f****** care about morals?” Maher responded, adding that Epstein maintained all his high-profile connections because “he’s a pimp.”

“I can’t believe I have to explain this to everybody. He’s a pimp, okay,” the Real Time host stated. “There are people in this world… a lot of them who are very achievement-oriented, shall we say, in their field, which is either science or finance, who have zero clue how to get a female human into bed.”

Huberman responded, “Oh, so you think these guys were just too dweeby to get laid?”

“Correct,” Maher said.

You can watch the segment in the video above.