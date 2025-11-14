‘Today’: Jenna Bush Hager Shocks Leslie Bibb With Her Wedding Regrets

What To Know On Today With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager surprised Leslie Bibb with the number of bridesmaids she had at her 2008 wedding.

Bush Hager shared one of her daughters’ negative reactions to her bridesmaids’ dresses, as well as to her new haircut.

Bibb opened up about why marriage isn’t a top priority for her and her longtime partner, Sam Rockwell.

Jenna Bush Hager left Leslie Bibb speechless with a surprising fact about her and her husband Henry Hager’s 2008 wedding.

On the Friday, November 14, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, the topic of Bush Hager’s nuptials came up during the women’s discussion about which celebs will be Taylor Swift‘s bridesmaids in her wedding to Travis Kelce. “How many bridesmaids did you have in your wedding?” Bibb asked Bush Hager, who replied, “Way too many.”

When asked by Bibb, “How many is too many?” Bush Hager revealed that she had around 19 bridesmaids. The confession made Bibb’s jaw drop, while the show’s behind-the-camera crew fell silent in shock.

“Y’all, don’t judge! Look at everybody’s faces! That’s a room full of shame,” Bush Hager quipped. “Disgust. That’s disgust.”

While Bibb was surprised by the number of Bush Hager’s bridesmaids, she did enjoy how the Today host let them take charge of their wedding outfits. “I let them pick their style,” Bush Hager shared. “I let them do everything.”

Bush Hager met her husband in 2004 while he worked on her father George W. Bush‘s presidential re-election campaign. They tied the knot in 2008 and have since welcomed three children together — daughters Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10, and their son, Hal, 6.

On Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager went on to note that she has sketches of her bridesmaids’ dresses hanging in her home bathroom, as well as a drawing of her wedding dress by Oscar de la Renta. “I have my bridesmaids’ dresses with the fabrics, and Mila goes, ‘You had them all wear those?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like, ‘That’s a choice,'” Bush Hager shared.

“Is that the one that when you came home with your haircut, she started crying and said, ‘Why would you do that?'” Bibb asked, referring to how Bush Hager previously shared her daughter’s unpleasant reaction to her on-air haircut back in June.

Bush Hager confirmed the complaint came from Mila and that her eldest child had more to say about her haircut after she received a trim from celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan earlier this week. “She goes, ‘Oh, I see you went a little shorter.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And she said, ‘Remember when you had long, pretty hair?'” Bush Hager stated.

Bush Hager cut her hair live on the fourth hour of Today during Bibb’s first Jenna & Friends guest hosting stint in June. One guest on the show’s June 17 episode was Bibb’s longtime partner and fellow actor, Sam Rockwell. The couple have been together since 2007 but have not tied the knot, something Bibb told Bush Hager isn’t a top priority for her.

“I’m not married. He’s my partner,” the White Lotus actress said of Rockwell on Friday. “I mean, I feel like we’re married. I mean, he can pull the plug on me if something bad happens. That, to me — like, I think wills are bigger deals than marriage.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m./9c, NBC