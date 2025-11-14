‘NCIS’ Sneak Peek: Can McGee’s ‘Deep Six’ Characters Help Him Escape His Kidnapper? (VIDEO)

What To Know The upcoming NCIS episode “Page-Turner” features McGee being kidnapped while promoting his Deep Six crime series.

In an exclusive sneak peek, McGee gets help from his Deep Six characters, based on his teammates Torres and Knight.

Sean Murray has promised “a really fun episode” diving into his character’s books.

For years, we’ve heard about McGee’s (Sean Murray) Deep Six characters, based on his teammates, and now, in the Tuesday, November 18, episode of NCIS, we’re going to meet them. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight’s (Katrina Law) Deep Six versions, Rick Soares and Knightingdale, in action, trying to help their creator, who’s in a dangerous situation.

In “Page-Turner,” McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest book in the Deep Six crime series, and the team investigates his self-professed “#1 fan” as well as a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents. Our sneak peek shows the situation McGee has found himself in, and it includes chains around his ankles and him seeing versions of his own characters.

“Nobody gets it the first time,” Soares tells McGee, who insists he knows how to pick a lock. “I once picked a lock after being blinded by a skunk,” the Torres character continues, and McGee admits, “That was a pretty badly written chapter.”

Knightingdale, meanwhile, up in the rafters, suggests a much “faster way to escape: Get the key.” As for how to accomplish that, it’s simple, as she sees it: “Break your captor’s neck.” Soares disagrees with turning to murder, but Knightingdale argues it would be self-defense. “The woman is dangerous. If she’s after those classified docs, then she’s probably the one who killed their captain,” she adds.

Plus, “We’ve all seen how this movie ends,” she continues. “It’s only a matter of time before she hobbles you.” McGee takes offense to the Misery reference. Watch the full video above for more from the agent/writer and his characters.

Sean Murray teased this episode ahead of the season. “We actually have a really fun episode that we’re gearing up to do where we dive deep into basically one of those books and characters that McGee is working on,” he told us. “We get to meet McGee’s characters, and we get to see him asking his characters for advice. It’s a really cool episode we have coming up.” Gary Cole called it “very, very different for the show.”

