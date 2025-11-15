‘Stranger Things’: 8 Perfect ’80s Songs We Hope to Hear in Season 5

What To Know Stranger Things‘ music selections have been key homages to the ’80s era so far, and we’ve got a wishlist for what might come next.

Songs like “Prayers for Rain” or “Enjoy the Silence” could be perfect accompaniments to key scenes, and here’s why.

With the final season of Stranger Things dropping at the end of the year, we are on the edge of our seats to see what Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have in store for us, especially with the music selection in the show, which has played a large role in transporting us back into the culture of the ’80s. Some songs of the era that were prominently featured in the show’s first four seasons included “Runaway” by Bon Jovi, “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash, and, of course, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its feature in the show.

Here are some ’80s songs that are just too fitting for the final season to be passed up.

1. “Forever Young” by Alphaville

Honestly, we’re shocked this song hasn’t already been featured in the show. The 1984 song fits the era perfectly and could be a great fit for one of the final scenes of the series with its slow tempo and melancholy melody.

Some of the lyrics align with the ending as well, like the lines from the second verse, “Let us die young or let us live forever / We don’t have the power but we never say never.” This could possibly play with the remembrance of characters that have died or lost their power, like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) did.

The sixth verse of the song also fits well: “So many adventures couldn’t happen today / So many songs we forgot to play.” We know that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) can invade minds but that listening to music can protect our favorite characters by grounding them in a good memory. However, at the end of Season 4, Max (Sadie Sink) fell victim to Vecna after Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) wasn’t able to play her favorite song in time. These lyrics could be a callback to this moment… or a reference another victim of Vecna.

2. “Temptation” by New Order

First off, the 1981 song begins with the words, “A heaven, a gateway” in the first verse, which couldn’t scream the Upside Down any more, with its countless gateways. Repeated throughout the chorus is, “Oh, up, down, turn around,” which is also very reminiscent of the Upside Down. The upbeat tone of the song could be used to juxtapose the terror of the Upside Down.

Another part of the chorus is, “Tonight, I think I’ll walk alone / I’ll find my soul as I go home,” which reminds us of a certain Max. As we know, it was Max’s isolation in Season 4 that caused Vecna to grab hold of her, hence the walking alone lyrics. However, the second part of this line gives us some hope of Max’s revival, possibly finding her soul after Vecna, in a way, took it from her.

3. “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode

Although this song was technically released in 1990, it’s close enough to embody the ’80s era. The use of synth in the song aligns with other synth songs in Stranger Things that create a slightly uneasy or mysterious tone. Not to mention, the instrumental break that begins at 4:22 could be terrifying in the show.

This is a good potential Eleven and Hopper (David Harbour) song, reflective of their complicated relationship. Toward the beginning of the song, we hear the lines, “Can’t you understand? Oh, my little girl / All I ever wanted / All I ever needed is here in my arms.” This reminds us of the sweet father-daughter bond Hopper and Eleven have formed over the course of the series and how they have grown to deeply care about each other.

However, the second verse also features the lyrics, “Vows are spoken to be broken / Feelings are intense, words are trivial / Pleasures remain, so does the pain.” This could be a reference to Eleven and Hopper’s past disagreements, in particular when Hopper was secretly keeping Eleven in his cabin and broke his promise to be back in time to spend Halloween with her. Additionally, Eleven has lost her mother, and Hopper has lost his daughter, so the last part of the line could be about the losses they each have endured, only to then be healed by the other person.

4. “Prayers for Rain” by The Cure

What’s more fitting for the finale than this 1989 song? The instrumental in this song is beautifully crafted to build tension, uneasiness, and mystery. Not only that, but repeated throughout the chorus is the line, “You fracture me,” which feels like a callout to Vecna, who we know by now is the expert at breaking bones.

The chorus also includes, “You strangle me, entangle me / In hopelessness and prayers for rain.” Again, this sounds a lot like Vecna, who in the past has strangled characters with vines. Vecna also feeds on feelings like hopelessness. In this sense, the rain could signify finally wiping the slate clean after (hopefully) defeating Vecna. It’s possible that rain could be used in a literal sense in the show as well to symbolize a new chapter in the characters’ lives after everything is over.

5. “Cities in Dust” by Siouxsie & The Banshees

If the title isn’t enough of a hint of why this screams Stranger Things, the 1985 song features a chorus with the line, “Oh-ooh-oh, oh, your city lies in dust, my friend.” A city in dust refers to a city that has been completely destroyed, which is very much a possibility for beloved Hawkins after facing up to Vecna and his army one last time.

The song also describes a scene of complete horror with lyrics, “Children were running / We found you hiding.” Children running sounds a lot like Will’s (Noah Schnapp) initial attempt at escape from the demogorgon, and with one of the upcoming episode titles set to be “The Vanishing of…” it’s possible we’ll be seeing another child running and then hiding, just as Will did.

6. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

This 1984 classic is absolutely perfect for a spooky Stranger Things vibe. The sound would work well in a Season 2 Halloween throwback, or even a scene that parallels the first season with its original scary feel.

Some of the lyrics that most blatantly reflect the beginnings of the show come in verse two, “When I come home at night / I bolt the door real tight / People call me on the phone, I’m trying to avoid.” Remind you of anyone? With the series finally coming to a close, it would make sense to bring it full circle with references to the past. This is a perfect opportunity for a nod to Will in the pilot episode when he tries to escape the demogorgon, locking himself inside and then trying to call the police.

7. “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

The vibe of this 1986 song would be great to play in a scene where the characters are preparing to go into battle, particularly with the opening medley. It builds a tense but hopeful feeling, and we can envision lots of innercutting between different characters getting their weapons of choice ready.

In a part of the chorus, Bon Jovi sings, “Take my hand, we’ll make it, I swear / Woah-oh, livin on a prayer.” Certainly, this could be about the team coming together for one last adventure. To live on a prayer also implies that they are barely making it by, so the stakes are high.

8. “Sea, Swallow Me” by Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd

The Cocteau Twins commonly created songs that sound like they have lyrics, but are actually incomprehensible, and this 1986 song is no exception. This style allows listeners to project their own thoughts onto songs because they pick up words that are not actually in the song; it allows for more interpretation and interaction. This song has a melancholy melody, and what would a final season of Stranger Things be without some melancholy?

Although the sound of this song might not align completely with what the Duffer brothers have gone with in the past, it is a beautifully emotional song that has great potential to evoke strong feelings out of an audience if placed in the right context. In addition, its ambiguity of lyrics works to the advantage of a soundtrack, because the lack of concrete words allows for flexibility.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Part 1, November 26, Netflix