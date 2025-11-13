BravoCon 2025: Where to Watch, Which Stars Are Going, & More

Andy Cohen is bringing one of reality TV’s largest fan bases back to Las Vegas for BravoCon 2025.

The Bravo fan convention brings the network’s biggest stars and fans together for a weekend full of panels, special events, and exclusive announcements. This year’s BravoCon not only marks its return to Sin City, but also its return after taking a hiatus in 2024.

During an April 2024 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Cohen explained that he has “nothing to do with when BravoCon is” and “whether they do it” at all. However, he was the one to suggest that the convention take a year off after 2023’s festivities.

“I remember saying to the powers that be, I was like, ‘God, this was so great.’ I was hoping not to do it this year because I just felt like it will be even more special if we wait a beat,” he said at the time. “And I feel like the availabilities for the size we needed were maybe even for a little earlier this year. So, I’m glad we’re waiting a beat. It feels like it just happened.”

Andy continued, “We are all living in the aftermath of last year’s BravoCon, so it’s cool. I will say, [my son] Ben Cohen still likes to sing my opening number on the way to nursery school. So, that’s fun.”

Scroll down to learn everything we know about BravoCon 2025 so far, including what events will take place and which stars are scheduled to appear.

Where and when is BravoCon 2025 taking place?

BravoCon 2025 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Friday, November 14, through Sunday, November 16. The majority of the convention’s events will be held at the Caesars Forum convention center, while tapings for BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen and The Bravos will take place at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Which Bravo stars will appear at BravoCon 2025?

Dozens of celebrities from the network’s biggest shows are scheduled to appear at the convention, including Alexia Nepola, Angie Katsanevas, Ariana Madix, Ashley Darby, Austen Kroll, Bozoma Saint John, Brittany Cartwright, Chanel Ayan, Craig Conover, Daisy Kelliher, Denise Richards, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Fraser Olender, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Jennifer Tilly, Karen Huger, and Kathy Hilton.

More confirmed names include Kristen Kish, Kyle Cooke, Kyle Richards, Lala Kent, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Vanderpump, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Phaedra Parks, Reza Farahan, Captain Sandy Yawn, Scheana Shay, Shannon Storms Beador, Steven McBee Jr., Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Vicki Gunvalson.

The full celebrity roster is available on the BravoCon website.

What events will take place at BravoCon 2025?

Fans will be able to enjoy all things Bravo at a variety of events, from panels to photo ops, to live tapings of BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen and the convention’s original awards show, The Bravos.

The full schedule of events is available on BravoCo’s website.

Are tickets still available for BravoCon 2025?

One-day, general admission tickets are still available via BravoCon’s website, as well as tickets to live show tapings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

How can I watch BravoCon 2025 events from home?

Several BravoCon 2025 events will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. “Viewers can stream the Bravoverse Live Stage in real time and revisit panels on-demand, while every Gold and Glam Stage panel will be available next day at 12 p.m. ET – bringing the Vegas excitement straight to living rooms nationwide,” an NBCUniversal press release reads. “Plus, fans can relive highlights from BravoCon2023 with select panels now streaming on Peacock – the perfect warm-up for this year’s festivities.”