What To Know Chef Josh Bingham, a Michelin-trained chef and sobriety coach, stands out on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 10 for his unique personality and artistic talents.

Bingham discusses the challenges of managing demanding guests and high-pressure situations in the galley, emphasizing his commitment to sobriety and respectful communication even under stress.

He highlights the importance of supportive crew relationships, his pride in six-and-a-half years of sobriety, and teases more personal and creative moments—including music and performance—throughout the season.

Chef Josh Bingham has proven to be a man of many talents on Below Deck Mediterranean. Along with being a dynamo in the galley kitchen, he is also an artist/musician, spiritualist, sobriety coach…and a clown? No, not of the It or Terrifier variety, but more of the fun circus showman vibe. It’s all these quirks that have made him stand out to viewers.

His unique skillset certainly helps as he juggles many plates and demands guests during Season 10 of the popular Bravo reality show. Bingham faced a number of challenges aboard the Bravado including a difficult vegan that pushed him to the brink. However, the Englishman managed to pull through, but there are plenty of charters on the horizon.

Here Bingham opens up about the crew, managing sobriety, and Below Deck experience in Spain.

Now that people have gotten a chance to know you, how has it been?

Josh Bingham: It seems really positive so far, which I’m really pleased about. It has been a really cool experience, these first weeks so far. I’m just buzzed that it has been received as a cool season and people are welcoming my quirks I guess.

You’re definitely one of the most unique characters we’ve seen, especially with the clown makeup. Are we going to see more of that this season?

I guess the clown is maybe going to come out. I don’t know. I can’t share too much, but it’s funny because I used it for my music video. So, there is no context behind the clown at the moment, which is why people may consider it a little bit strange. I get that, too. There will definitely be more performance aspects coming out this season, which I’m excited to see.

I thought it was fun during your confessionals where they’d cut to you in the clown makeup. Was that the producers’ idea or yours?

They’d seen my music video. Not many people know, but I did a music video. They saw that and thought, “how can we bring this into the confessionals part? Let’s get you in makeup.” I was like, “sweet, I like getting into makeup.”

I didn’t know if you’ve gotten DMs from people asking to book you for their next birthday party or something like that.

Oh man, I’d love that. I’d be so down. I haven’t received any DMs like that as of yet.

You’re a Michelin-trained chef and used to the high pressure situations putting out good dishes. How was it adjusting to having cameras on you?

I was worried about that initially when I went on the boat. I did feel I slipped into that okay. I mean it was definitely an extra kind of pressure you feel when there is a camera on you. Then at some point you get to a place where you’re so busy and have to forget about that completely. It added a layer that was different, but I feel like it is a pressure cooker in there. I felt the leadup to me getting on that boat was very helpful. My old boss was a chef, and he was so picky and finicky and intense. It was almost like if I could cook for him, I could cook for anyone.

You were definitely challenged already by charter guests. You look to have reached a breaking point based on the demands. There was a moment you stepped off the boat. Was there any thought of not coming back?

When you’re in that galley for 18 or 19 hours a day and haven’t seen daylight, it’s kind of nice to walk off the boat and get some fresh air. I would never quit. I would see it through, unless someone else told me I couldn’t go through the end. I’m in it for the long haul.

Were you a fan of the show before you came on?

Yeah, I’ve watched a few seasons. I’ve watched the Sailing Yacht with Chef Marcos [Spaziani] I believe. I watched a few with Chef Ben [Robinson], I kind of dipped my toes. I’m not addicted. As a chef, I’m busy. So, it’s hard to keep up with all the TV.

I was just curious how you feel you rank among others.

I don’t know. I feel proud of what I’m doing, and I would be interested to see how we could have a cookoff together. I feel confident I would come near the top.

I know being the galley you might not see all the drama unfolding, but you are there for the nights out with the crew. How was it getting to know the crew? Who did you vibe with? How was it having Joe [Bradley] come into the picture?

I was really happy when Joe came aboard because I didn’t feel a strong connection to Christian [Trimino] and even Tessa [Budd] to be honest. So, when there was new energy onboard, I was really enjoying that. I know being with Kizzi [Kitchener] in the galley, we bonded almost as a brother and sister kind of vibe. She was really great. You kind of need that person on a yacht to go to when you’re feeling really strong emotions. You want to have someone to get you through. Kizzi was that for me, and I was that for her. I feel like everyone gelled. It felt like a small family for those six weeks. So, it was a very special time. It was a unique time.

Being so close to Kizzi, what did you make of her struggle between the guy at home and pursuing something with Joe? Then you have Victoria “V” SanJuan as well. How did you unpack all that?

I was watching with popcorn. I kind of could see where Joe and V were going. I could see what was going to happen. People would come into the galley and almost speak to me as they were coming in for therapy. It was funny. We would chat about things and they would go and do their thing. I just sat in the back watching everything unfold.

How was it for you to get your story out there and be vulnerable by talking about all you’ve been through on your sobriety journey and using your experiences to inspire others?

I think it was really important to me. You can get a lot of judgment with being sober, but I also wanted to portray you could still be a chef and still be respectful and you don’t have to lose your sh*t all the time. You can have your little walk off of the boat. But in regards to talking to people and communication with people, you can be respectful. You don’t have to shout. You can do all of this and be sober. Plus, you can be ridiculous as hell and sober too. You don’t have to fill yourself with alcohol to have a great time.

Is it hard for you to be on those night outs where there is so much drinking going on?

No, I’m very used to it now. I’m really proud of my sobriety. I love being sober. I genuinely do not change it for the world. I don’t find it difficult anymore. At the start, I did. Now it has changed my life in so many ways for the better, so I love it.

How long have you been sober for?

Six-and-a-half years.

What’s your outlet when things do get tough?

Yoga was something I started when I first got sober. I really got into spirituality and understanding myself a bit more. I went on a journey traveling and going and living in crazy places. Also, music is a strong outlet as well. I do a lot of writing. I’ve got two albums recorded. I have one online and one released at the start of the year. It is a very healthy outlet.

Are we going to see you play music on the show more?

There may be some things coming up. I’d have to leave that for the viewer to continue watching, right?

What can you tease about the meals you’re preparing and preference sheets coming up?

There are some interesting preference sheets coming up. I’m very excited because there are some interesting things going on with the food and interesting guests. We do keep with the Spanish element. There were a lot of requests for Spanish food. We keep with the theme of Barcelona. There are some exciting things coming up.

How was it working under Captain Sandy Yawn and working alongside Aesha Scott?

Captain Sandy and Aesha are great. Captain Sandy is very inspiring for the industry. It was nice to spend time with her and feel her energy and how she works and operates. I love being around super successful people and seeing their routines. It’s inspiring. Aesha is just super adorable and fun to be around. We had a really great bond there. I wanted to make sure we created an environment where we didn’t feel nervous to speak to each other. We had that constant communication in a respectful way. That was important for both of us.

What can you say we’ll see in terms of your story on the show as we get to know you a bit more?

I feel like every single charter, you’re facing something. There is always some sort of challenge to come. There is some fun to come up with. It feels like a lot of fun.

What did you take from this experience?

I definitely gained the confidence of doing something where I was an anxious wreck. I can’t tell you I was nervous. Going into that situation and getting through it and realizing it’s not actually that bad. It’s one of those things you build up in your head. You make sure you keep going to the things that feel uncomfortable and know the mind is going to create its own story. I feel very grateful for the confidence I felt. Putting myself out there has been really great because I’ve also suffered with a lot of worries of judgement, even releasing music. It’s kind of like taking any care of people’s thoughts away. It’s now no, let’s keep creating. Let’s keep putting yourself out there.

