What To Know Jessica Simpson makes a dramatic return to television in Hulu’s All’s Fair, playing a character disfigured by repeated plastic surgeries.

Her appearance, achieved through extensive prosthetics, shocked fans and sparked confusion.

Simpson expressed excitement about her acting comeback and clarified that her striking look was entirely due to makeup and prosthetics for the role.

After more than a decade away from the small screen, Jessica Simpson is returning to television, but she looks a little different than fans might remember.

In Ryan Murphy‘s new femme-fueled Hulu drama All’s Fair, Jessica Simpson is almost unrecognizable in a guest role as a woman named Lee-Ann. Introduced in Episode 3, Lee-Ann is suing her rock-star husband (played by Rick Springfield) after he pressured her into a series of disastrous plastic surgeries. Simpson’s face is a wreck — the blown-up lips and over-stretched skin are only the beginning. Her husband sent her to a surgeon known as “The Butcher of Beverly Hills,” who kept operating on her again and again, leaving her physically and emotionally destroyed.

Simpsons, whose last on-screen appearance was in 2010 on Entourage as herself, told Entertainment Tonight she had a blast making her big return to acting.

“Filming All’s Fair was incredible. I had a blast. I did eight hours of protechtics, so it was very intense. Props to the prosthetics team, I love you guys so much,” Simpsons told Entertainment Tonight. “They said I had the most patience of anyone they ever worked with. That’s a good compliment. I really embody someone who I’m not. So I was definitely acting!”

But the cherry on top was the chance to act with a good friend. “Kim, well, we just live down the street from each other, our kids are best friends. So to be on set, it felt kind of natural. It was fun to work together. We never worked together,” said Simpson. “She did all the lawyer talk. I did all the whining.”

Fans who haven’t seen Simpson in a while were shocked by her appearance in All’s Fair and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Jessica Simpson’s face on All’s Fair was insane and really fed into the character,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Apparently, the prosthetics were so good, it confused a few fans. “Please tell me Jessica Simpson’s face work is fake on this new show, All’s Fair,” wrote another X user.

I don’t think folks realize this is prosthetics lol This was worded terribly. It should say “Jessica Simpson undergoes prosthetic transformation for new acting role” https://t.co/PapeIhxVWn — THE OHIO STATE, DEFENDING CHAMPS (@FlowsAndolini) November 5, 2025

There was a wave of confusion online over her impressive prosthetics, with many viewers not realizing she was wearing latex. As users on X mocked Simpson for supposedly botching her face with “plastic surgery,” others stepped in to point out that the look was entirely makeup and part of the role.”I don’t think folks realize this is prosthetics. LOL.,” wrote a viewer.

“Jessica Simpson’s face in #AllsFair is makeup and prosthetics for all the ignorants out there,” wrote one viewer to clarify.

All’s Fair, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 4, Hulu