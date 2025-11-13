What To Know John Fetterman is recovering in the hospital after falling outside his home and sustaining injuries.

The Democratic Pennsylvania senator had a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” which led to the fall.

He shared an update on his condition via a social media post.

John Fetterman, a Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, is in the hospital after getting injured at his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania. His team shared a statement on X (formerly) about the hospitalization, along with an update on Fetterman’s condition.

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock,” the message said. “Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face with minor injuries.”

Fetterman still had jokes to tell, though. Through his team, he released a message: “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

The statement ended by noting that Fetterman is “doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital.” He made the choice to stay in the medical facility “so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen.”

“Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care,” the tweet concluded.

Fetterman has dealt with public health issues in the past. In 2022, he had an ischemic stroke, at which time he publicly revealed his past diagnosis of “atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, along with a decreased heart pump.” During that hospitalization, doctors implanted a pacemaker and defibrillator to assist with his recovery.

The politician spent over a month in the hospital in early 2023 after checking himself in for clinical depression. He was also briefly hospitalized in 2024 after a car crash.

This latest hospitalization comes just two days after Fetterman appeared on The View in a virtual interview and discussed the government shutdown. He was on the show to promote his new book, in which he discusses his past struggle with depression and suicidal ideation.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.