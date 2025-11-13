What To Know Things got personal after Nany Gonzales decided to tip off Aviv Melmed about her vote on The Challenge.

The news resulted in a surprise “stake a claim” that turned the entire house upside-down.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 41 Episode 16, “Am I Being Bamboozled.”]

The stake became a knife through the heart in the latest episode of The Challenge. On Wednesday’s (November 12) segment, the house became a toxic town as alliances shattered and a pair of lovers turned on one another.

After Turabi “Turbo” Camikran and Sydney Segal won the daily challenge, “Dark Mine,” which had them using matches to see a number chart in a cave, the losers who were sent straight to the arena were Michaela Bradshaw and Cedric Hodges.

With Michaela suffering an ankle injury, they seemed to be at a disadvantage … until things went completely off the rails with everyone else.

Nany Gonzales decided that, of the remaining players, she would have to vote for Aviv Melmed and Yeremi Hykel into the elimination. Why? Well, she’d made a secret deal with Theo Campbell, who had been thrown into the sand four times with Adrienne Naylor already, to not throw votes at one another. Plus, her snuggle buddy Will Gagnon was on the other team. Instead of letting the chips fall where they may, though, she tried to give Aviv a heads-up about her decision. After all, they’d been working together and with other vets throughout the season.

That decision backfired spectacularly when Yeremi decided to, instead of face a coin flip in a locked jury situation, stake a claim for Olivia Kaiser. That meant Will had to face the marathoner in a foot race, and he lost, badly.

That was just the start of everyone’s troubles, too. When Will returned to face the jury with now-partner Aviv, he lashed out at Nany, and they essentially broke up in dramatic fashion right then and there when they turned their votes (and “ick” insults) onto each other.

“I always knew that Will had a scary, kind of dark side to him. I’ve definitely tried to look past that this entire season and see the good in him, but right now, I’m just seeing the side of him that I do not like. And I’m not going to let this man treat me like this,” Nany said of her newly-minted ex.

The feud resulted in a tie vote. The coin flip sent Will and Aviv into the arena, and luckily for Michaela, the elimination, “Tight Quarters,” wasn’t physical in the usual sense.

They were stuffed into an airplane-style bathroom to solve a puzzle. Michaela still struggled a bit after omitting two pieces by accident, but they still managed to outpace Will and Aviv.

Will, for one, held a grudge, but Nany seemed remorseful over how everything transpired. In the end, though, she lost a friend (since Turbo called her “dishonorable” over her move to vote against Aviv) and a boyfriend, and her secret alliance was exposed. Judging by the look-ahead to next week’s episode, more Nany fireworks are still to come, too.

The Challenge, Wednesdays, 8/7c, MTV